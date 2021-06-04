We’re so excited to bring back Taste of Little Italy this year on June 22 and 23 from 4 to 6 p.m., closer to a format you’ve all grown to know and love. As one of the top events in our beautiful neighborhood, it’s a great feeling to be able to welcome everyone back, after the turbulent year we’ve had. For this year’s Taste we currently have 31 participating restaurants, with more coming online, offering tastes ranging from delicious sangria, tasty tacos and gnocchi to mini gelato flights and craft beer, you just can’t miss!

Day 1

Ballast Point | Grapefruit Sculpin Ceviche

Bencotto | Homemade Gnocchi in a Creamy Bell Pepper Sauce

Bobboi Natural Gelato (Kettner) | Gelato Sample of Six Flavors

Caffe Italia | Cappuccino, House Coffee or Nitro Cold Brew

Civico 1845 | Check Website for More Details

The Crack Shack | Judori Fire Nugs

Davanti Enoteca | Check Website for More Details

Ironside Fish & Oyster | Check Website for More Details

Mikkeller Brewing | Choice of (1) 5oz. Mikkeller Tasting

Mr. Moto Pizza | Slice of Pizza & Garlic Knots

Nolita Hall | Check Website for More Details

Pali Wine Co. | Braised Spanish Meatball

Puerto La Boca | Skirt Steak & Wine Sample

Queenstown Public House | Cat’s Chili

Ristorante Illando | Check Website for More Details

Samsburgers | Chili Cheese Fries

Day 2

Allegro | Creamy Parmigiano & Truffle Infused Gnocchi

Bobboi Natural Gelato (Little Italy Food Hall) | Gelato Sample of Six Flavors

Born & Raised | Check Website for More Details

Buon Appetito | Melanzane All’Amalftiana

Craft & Commerce | Check Website for More Details

Farmer’s Table | Beef Ragu Rigatoni

Filippi’s Pizza Grotto | Various Pizza Slices

Frost Me Café & Bakery | Mini Key Lime Pie

Graze by Sam | Shrimp Udon Noodle Salad

M Winehouse | Sangria Samples

Isola Pizza Bar | Check Website for More Details

Monello | Homemade Shell-Shaped Pasta

Not Not Tacos | Mini Mashed Potato Tacos

Parakeet Café | Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Petrini’s | Homemade Italian Sausage & Bell Pepper

People say the way to a man’s heart is through food, so what a better way to continue the Father’s Day celebration than with some tickets to Taste? Once you check-in at the Piazza della Famiglia, you’ll receive a Taste Passport, provided to ticketholders as a guide, listing all participating restaurants, and menu offerings.

Tickets are priced at $50 for advance purchase, plus a small service fee, and increase to $55 on June 15. A portion of every ticket sold goes directly back to the participating restaurants to provide some financial relief from the hardships they have suffered due to COVID-19. For a full list of participating restaurants and to purchase your tickets to the 13th Annual Taste of Little Italy, visit www.tasteoflittleitalysd.com. We can’t wait to see you there!

For the latest updates on Little Italy, please visit us at LittleItalySD.com or follow us on Instagram @LittleItalySD, Twitter @LittleItalySD and Facebook @LittleItalySD.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.