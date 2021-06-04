We’re so excited to bring back Taste of Little Italy this year on June 22 and 23 from 4 to 6 p.m., closer to a format you’ve all grown to know and love. As one of the top events in our beautiful neighborhood, it’s a great feeling to be able to welcome everyone back, after the turbulent year we’ve had. For this year’s Taste we currently have 31 participating restaurants, with more coming online, offering tastes ranging from delicious sangria, tasty tacos and gnocchi to mini gelato flights and craft beer, you just can’t miss!
Day 1
Ballast Point | Grapefruit Sculpin Ceviche
Bencotto | Homemade Gnocchi in a Creamy Bell Pepper Sauce
Bobboi Natural Gelato (Kettner) | Gelato Sample of Six Flavors
Caffe Italia | Cappuccino, House Coffee or Nitro Cold Brew
Civico 1845 | Check Website for More Details
The Crack Shack | Judori Fire Nugs
Davanti Enoteca | Check Website for More Details
Ironside Fish & Oyster | Check Website for More Details
Mikkeller Brewing | Choice of (1) 5oz. Mikkeller Tasting
Mr. Moto Pizza | Slice of Pizza & Garlic Knots
Nolita Hall | Check Website for More Details
Pali Wine Co. | Braised Spanish Meatball
Puerto La Boca | Skirt Steak & Wine Sample
Queenstown Public House | Cat’s Chili
Ristorante Illando | Check Website for More Details
Samsburgers | Chili Cheese Fries
Day 2
Allegro | Creamy Parmigiano & Truffle Infused Gnocchi
Bobboi Natural Gelato (Little Italy Food Hall) | Gelato Sample of Six Flavors
Born & Raised | Check Website for More Details
Buon Appetito | Melanzane All’Amalftiana
Craft & Commerce | Check Website for More Details
Farmer’s Table | Beef Ragu Rigatoni
Filippi’s Pizza Grotto | Various Pizza Slices
Frost Me Café & Bakery | Mini Key Lime Pie
Graze by Sam | Shrimp Udon Noodle Salad
M Winehouse | Sangria Samples
Isola Pizza Bar | Check Website for More Details
Monello | Homemade Shell-Shaped Pasta
Not Not Tacos | Mini Mashed Potato Tacos
Parakeet Café | Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Petrini’s | Homemade Italian Sausage & Bell Pepper
People say the way to a man’s heart is through food, so what a better way to continue the Father’s Day celebration than with some tickets to Taste? Once you check-in at the Piazza della Famiglia, you’ll receive a Taste Passport, provided to ticketholders as a guide, listing all participating restaurants, and menu offerings.
Tickets are priced at $50 for advance purchase, plus a small service fee, and increase to $55 on June 15. A portion of every ticket sold goes directly back to the participating restaurants to provide some financial relief from the hardships they have suffered due to COVID-19. For a full list of participating restaurants and to purchase your tickets to the 13th Annual Taste of Little Italy, visit www.tasteoflittleitalysd.com. We can’t wait to see you there!
— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.
