By Christopher Gomez

Make Valentine’s Day weekend extra special this year with a romantic getaway to San Diego’s Little Italy . Lovebirds everywhere are called to this popular Downtown neighborhood to enjoy a list of endless activities. Filled with award-winning restaurants, unique shops, and fine hotels, the 48-square-block neighborhood has everything you need to make this weekend special for you and your loved one.

If you’re still on search for the perfect Valentine’s gift, Little Italy has one-of-a-kind shops to spoil your significant other. Search for small apothecary items and gifts at Love & Aesthetics or find a unique home decor while antique shopping at India Street Antiques .

Take an afternoon stroll through the charming neighborhood and hit up a variety of bars and wineries. Swing by for a tasting at Pali Wine Co. Winery Tasting Room to sip on some of the best pinot noir and chardonnay from the central coast or Carruth Cellars Wine Garden , an urban winery offering premium wines from Northern and Central California. Before dinner reservations, stop by the European-styled Piazza della Famiglia to watch the sun set against gorgeous views of the San Diego Bay and reminisce shared memories with your sweetheart. Also in the Piazza, the Little Italy Food Hall has an amazing full service bar to grab pre-dinner drinks.

Share an intimate Valentine’s Day dinner at one of Little Italy’s premier restaurants. It is the ultimate destination for authentic Italian cuisine with venues like Davanti Enoteca , Nonna Italian Comfort Food , Bencotto Italian Kitchen and Civico 1845 . For fine dining, make a reservation at Herb & Wood or Juniper and Ivy to experience diverse menus designed by all-star chefs.

After dinner or just because, treat your valentine with something sweet! Visit Salt & Straw to split a scoop of uniquely flavored, handcrafted ice cream or indulge in delicious baked goods at Extraordinary Desserts . Also, inside the Little Italy Food Hall, discover true Italian gelato at Bobboi Natural Gelato . For those looking to turn Valentine’s Day up a notch, enjoy a night out on the town at hot spots like Craft & Commerce ’s speakeasy False Idol, San Diego’s oldest tavern Waterfront Bar & Grill or Born & Raised ’s 1920s-style rooftop.

To explore all of the romance the neighborhood has to offer, surprise your significant other with a weekend staycation. Carte Hotel , Little Italy’s newest hotel, is near the Embarcadero waterfront, which is perfect for starry evening walks and offers stunning views from its rooftop pool and bar. Porto Vista Hotel is just steps away from all of the excitement of the neighborhood and is offering a special cupid’s deal including a complimentary Champagne bottle.

From Valentine’s Day preparation to romantic celebrations, Little Italy is the place for a memorable Valentine’s Day weekend that will wow your beloved.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com. To stay connected with Little Italy, check out what’s going on in the neighborhood by following on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For more information, visit LittleItalySD.com.