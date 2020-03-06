By Diana Cavagnaro

The San Diego History Center and San Diego Mesa College will present the ninth annual Fashion Redux! Each year, they decide on a decade in history and this time, it is the 1970s. Design students from Mesa College come to the History Center to view four garments from the particular era in their extensive collection. Students create a sketch inspired by these garments and then make a pattern with their design. The next step is to create muslin and finally construct a finished garment. Faculty and industry advisors then judge these garments for their creativity, workmanship, wearability and interpretation of the ’70s.

The four fashion designers chosen were Arantxa Akerlundh, Jenneva Borboa, Marine Weiss, and Evelyn Zuniga. The ’70s were considered “the cool era.” There was a major shift at this time because the Vietnam War was over. This was the time of John Travolta and The Bee Gees and disco. The fashion of the day was bell-bottoms, maxi dresses, midi skirts, and peasant blouses. A photoshoot was set up to highlight these creative designs. The photographer, Natasha Hayes, set up the photoshoot at Feel It Records Downtown to showcase the ’70s vibe.

The Fashion Redux 2020 exhibit will be from March 17 to April 17 at the History Center located in Balboa Park. This will include the four garments of the 1970s from the vast costume collection of the History Center and the four garments that were reinterpreted by the students at Mesa College. They will be displayed alongside each other in the atrium of the History Center. The finale party will be on Friday, April 17, from 6-8. One of the four Mesa College fashion finalists will be named Top Designer. Guests can come and meet the designers and vote for the People’s Choice Award. To help you vote for your favorite designer, there will be live models there that will help you make your decision. After the awards are handed out, there will also be a lecture on this cool period of time by Mesa College Professor, Susan Lazear. Everyone is encouraged to wear 1970s-inspired dress to the event.

The San Diego History Center presents engaging exhibits, has more than 7,000 items in the Historic Clothing and Textile Collection and maintains a research library which holds over 45 million documents. San Diego Mesa College is a two-year college with associate degrees in Fashion, Merchandising, and Computer Technology. For more information, visit: sdmesa.org.

Garments

Designer – Arantxa Akerlundh:

Blue patchwork jacket with plaid lapel. Light blue pants with white trim accents and plaid panels.

Designer – Evelyn Zuniga:

Eggplant/mustard/lilac/green color blocked dress with green tie-dyed sleeves and multicolored buttons down CF.

Designer – Jenneva Borboa:

Black/purple/multi-floral dress with black lace accent panels.

Designer – Marine Weiss:

Multi-colored patchwork sleeveless dress with tiered ruffles.

Upcoming events

March 7 – Luncheon and fashion show to benefit Soroptimist International of San Diego. Fashion Show at the Sheraton Harbor Island Marina Tower will present “Striving for the Stars” by Gretchen Productions. For info: 619-670-9880.

March 31 – Globe Guilder’s Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. All proceeds benefit The Old Globe. For information, call 858-382-1672.

April 17 – Fashion Redux Finale Party at the San Diego History Center. Ticket prices are SDHC members free, $8 students, and $10 everyone else. For tickets visit sandiegohistory.org/event/fashion-redux-finale-party-2020/.

— Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned couture milliner based in Alpine, California. Learn more about our hat designer, teacher and blogger at DianaCavagnaro.com