The coronavirus pandemic prompted a “bicycle renaissance” in the United States., as bike activity outpaced previous years in 2020, peaking in June with 26% year-over-year growth.

Unfortunately, bicycle accidents and fatalities are also rising, especially in some parts of the United States. Although bicycling is a great way to improve health and remain active, it’s also a liability—particularly if you live in certain areas of the U.S. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 846 cyclist deaths in the U.S. in 2019. However, this figure was slightly lower compared to previous years, yet more than 35% higher than the 2010 low of 623 cyclist deaths. Of these deaths, the majority have occurred in Florida, California, and Texas. These states have accounted for the highest number of cyclist casualties in recent years.

A new report from the mobility analytics company StreetLight Data has ranked the states on biking risks. These are the states where biking is more commonplace and so are the events such as bicyclists struck by vehicles. The study made the ranking based on different criteria, unlike most studies which typically only cover crashes per bike miles traveled.

According to this data, Massachusetts has been ranked the safest state for cycling, while Delaware was the most dangerous. As for the safest states for cyclists, Minnesota, New York, and Washington now rank in the top ten, with New York notably in second place.

Here’s what the study found:

Top 10 Riskiest States

Delaware

South Carolina

Florida

Louisiana

Oklahoma

Mississippi

West Virginia

Arizona

California

Top 5 Safest States

Massachusetts

New York

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Utah

According to the report, of the decade’s 53,435 pedestrian deaths in the United States, 5,893 were in Florida – the most dangerous state for pedestrians. For the last decade, Florida has held the infamous distinction of being one of the deadliest places for pedestrians and cyclists.

The study did not look at the following states because fewer than five cyclist fatalities in 2018 and 2019 combined: Connecticut, Maine, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wyoming.

According to the report, the analysis was conducted using “de-identified and aggregated Location-Based Services (LBS) and GPS data from mobile devices.

But what are Florida and other deadliest states doing to prevent these accidents?

Florida has been trying to make streets more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly since 1984, but the condition remains dismal and little has changed.

Part of the new federal infrastructure policy set aside a $ 6 billion package to upgrade existing streets. This will result in making roads more accessible. It also requires every state to identify its dangerous corridors and devise planned solutions.

However, funding seems to be only one part of the solution. It’s also important for cyclists to be aware of drivers and vice versa.

The only way for America to reverse its bicycle-related accidents is to make a radically different choice. It is observed that bicycle fatalities have been falling steadily in most of the United States’ peer nations because they have adopted stricter rules regarding seat belts, speed limits, drunken driving, helmets and other vehicle safety standards. Many of the peer nations have also pulled back from car-focused road design. The U.S. has a chance to replicate their success.

This will include installing various road-safety features and planning and instituting new rules. The protected bike lanes could be installed just about everywhere. It includes altering the busiest intersections so that bicycles and pedestrians are given their territory- marked and safe places to wait and specialized signaling to let them know when to move. That means cars and trucks might have to wait a little longer than usual at the signals.

What is the future of Cyclists on American Roads?

Compared with many parts of Europe, walking and riding a bike in America is still considered a terrifically dangerous proposition. But these dismal statistics can be reversed. Even Amsterdam wasn’t always Amsterdam. Until the 1970s, the Dutch bike haven was as car-dependent as other places worldwide. It was only after a fierce activist campaign triggered by many traffic deaths that Amsterdam decided to adopt bicycle safety as a central part of its urban plan.

American states and cities now have an opportunity to do the same. But, how quickly and decisively will they act? That remains to be seen. Until then, bicyclists need to pay special attention while driving on U.S. roads and ensure their safety.