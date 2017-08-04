The real heroes of Comic-Con don’t wear capes – they wear vests 

By Kris Michell | Downtown Partnership News

Once again, Comic-Con International recently drew a crowd of more than 130,000 convention-goers to Downtown San Diego.

Residents and tourists alike flocked to the Gaslamp Quarter to attend the popular annual event, enjoy free things to do around the Convention Center, or grab a meal and people-watch along Fifth Avenue.

As always, the Downtown San Diego Partnership’s Clean & Safe team worked around the clock to ensure our community remained in tip-top shape during this internationally recognized event.

Without a doubt, our team is one of the hardest working crews at Comic-Con each year. I am impressed by the work they do in our neighborhoods every single day, but I am especially proud of their diligence and dedication during a time when people from around the world are visiting Downtown San Diego.

Our Clean & Safe ambassadors picked up nearly 45,000 flyers and 30 tons of trash this year. By comparison, ambassadors dispose of 1,150 flyers and 13 tons of trash during a typical five-day period.

In addition to maintenance services, ambassadors provided safety patrols, escorts and directional services to both visitors and locals in Downtown San Diego.

Despite the increased workload during Comic-Con each year, our Clean & Safe team always rises to the challenge.

If you appreciate their hard work as much as I do, be sure to say something next time you see one of our safety or maintenance ambassadors in your neighborhood.

They are indispensable members of our community who work tirelessly to ensure that Downtown San Diego continues to be a safe, beautiful, thriving urban core.

Today, and every day, we celebrate the real heroes who descend on Comic-Con International. They may not wear capes or masks, but they certainly have superpowers.

—Kris Michell is the president and CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership, a nonprofit, member-based organization that oversees the Clean & Safe program and serves as the leading advocate for the revitalization and economic health of Downtown. For questions or comments, email info@downtownsandiego.org.