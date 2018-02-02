The Wedding Pairing collection

By Diana Cavagnaro

Debi Lilly is a celebrity floral designer and event planner, who was in town to launch her 2018 spring/summer collection Jan. 10 and 11.

This Wedding Pairing collection is available exclusively at Vons and Albertsons. The collection is more affordable and uses the latest designs. They have a florist on hand to help you with your special occasions. Lilly works designing one year in advance and six months ahead of time for production.

I asked Lilly how she came up with all her ideas. She said she gets her inspiration by keeping up with the latest fashions and designs and was leaving for Paris the next day for one the biggest design shows in the world, named Maison & Objet. They have trends on home décor, interior design, architecture and lifestyle culture.

Another inspiration, Lilly said, is the influence of the Pantone color of the year. Last year, the Pantone color was “greenery,” symbolizing a reconnection with nature. This year, the greenery has spilled over and you can still see traces used in the color schemes. The 2018 Pantone color is “ultra violet,” directing us to be inventive and imaginative. There is already a burst of lavender colors in the use of floral arrangements.

Lilly said that there are two other trends right now; one is to get married on 8-18-18 (Aug. 18, 2018); the other trend is hygge, which is the Scandinavian word for cozy. It is a white clean look with grey and beige colors. They also use succulents and houseplants with mixed metals and rose golds.

Originally from the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, Lilly was a party and event planner before working with Oprah, Martha Stewart and Lady Gaga. Currently she is working and designing for Vons and Albertsons. They have over 500 products such as candles, décor and gifts.

Bridal Bazaar

The Bridal Bazaar returned to the San Diego Convention Center on Jan. 14, giving a one-stop shopping day for all the prospective brides and grooms. Vendors were there to help them with their special occasion. Need more ideas or options? This is where you can find it. There were photographers, videographers, florists, musicians, caterers, honeymoon planners, and of course the very important bridal gowns and tuxedos.

There were many booths with beautiful wedding gowns such as Kenneth Barlis, The Bustle, and Bridal and Tuxedo Galleria. More fashions could be seen during the three fashion shows presented by Gretchen Productions. She combined dance, theater and fashion for this entertaining runway show. It was a great way for brides to see what styles they liked for their wedding.

The show began with music from Classic Brass. Models came down the runway in the latest styles and trends including bridesmaid’s dresses, flower girl, ring bearer and men’s fashions. Some of the trends in bridal fashion were very sheer fabrics, off-the-shoulder or strapless gowns, and colors of canary yellow, burgundy, and shades of blue. These colors were not only seen with the bridesmaid’s dresses but also with tuxedos and bowties for the men. After the fashion show, the audience went wild when models tossed rice sachets to them worth thousands of dollars in prizes.

If you are planning an upcoming wedding, the next Spring Bridal Bazaar will be on Sunday, April 29 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit bridalbazaar.com.

Upcoming events

Feb. 2–3 | Trunk Show and Demonstration — Presented by Master Dyer & Weaver, Porfirio Gutierrez from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park. For more information, visit mingei.org.

Feb. 9 | Valentine’s Fashion Show — McKensie Rae with exclusive brand Mac Duggal. The event is located at 643 G St., Downtown, and begins at 6:30 p.m. Free gift bags for the first 20 guests. RSVP at mckenzieraedresses.com.

March 3–June 26 | Fashion Redux — Ninety years of fashion exhibitions at the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park. Showcases local students from San Diego Mesa College with a fashion show on April 26 and lecture by Susan Lazear. For more information, visit sandiegohistory.org .

March 10 | ‘Open Hearts, Helping Hands’ — This awards luncheon and fashion show is presented by Soroptimist International of San Diego. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sheraton Harbor Island Hotel Bay Tower. For more information, visit soroptimistinternationalofsandiego.org.