For busy types who are always on the go, CBD salve sticks can be a real lifesaver. Whether you get aches and pains from sitting in constant meetings or long flights, or you’re an athlete who just can’t stop exercising, salve sticks can support you.

What’s So Good About CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, a compound extracted from hemp. It doesn’t create a psychoactive effect like its counterpart THC, but preliminary studies show that it can have beneficial effects on the body.

While research for CBD has not yet caught up to its wild popularity, preliminary research shows promise. In animal studies and some pilot human studies, CBD has been shown to potentially:

Help manage chronic pain

Help promote better sleep for those suffering from insomnia and PTSD

May have neuroprotective, analgesic, antipsychotic, and anti-inflammatory properties

May have positive impacts on heart disease and diabetes

Many people apply CBD dermally to help manage pain symptoms for sore muscles and joint pain, due to its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.

The Benefits of CBD in Salve Stick Form

Using a salve stick is one of the most convenient ways to apply CBD on the go. These sticks are made for direct application to the affected area, with no mess and no greasiness. It absorbs quickly.

For those who travel, it’s a great way to deal with aches and pains without having to worry about jars and bottles that may leak in the suitcase. It’s just a compact, easy to apply stick that can swipe easily over the painful joint or muscle.

Our Top Five Picks for Best CBD Salve Sticks

When looking for the perfect CBD salve stick, there are several things you want to keep in mind.

Quality, as evidenced by third party testing

Strength

Other supporting supplements, oils, or scents

Environmental commitment

Sourcing and extraction method

Quality and Third Party Testing

CBD is considered a supplement, and therefore it is not regulated by the FDA. This can be a real problem if you are concerned about what you put on or in your body. To be sure that you’re getting exactly what your source company promises, you need to look for company transparency.

This is also a good way to discover what other supporting supplements are in the salve stick as well. Some have other anti-inflammatory oils such as arnica, or skin-soothing and antimicrobial oils like coconut oil. What you decide to buy depends on what properties are important to you.

Strength

CBD products (including salve sticks) come in a variety of strengths. If you are new to CBD, it is a best practice to start at the lower dose and see how you tolerate it, and how effective it is for your complaint. If you need more you can always dose up.

Environmental Commitment

This is important to a lot of people. Farming practices can vary, and for some it’s imperative that the hemp is grown in a way that doesn’t deplete resources. For others, organic farming ensures that they aren’t putting anything impure into or onto their bodies. Still others want a company that is committed to environmental practices like low-carbon footprint shipping, cruelty-free production, and reusable packaging.

Sourcing and Extraction

Where is your company’s CBD grown? Some prefer local, whether it’s in-state or even in-country. Another factor is the extraction method. The preferred method is CO2 extraction because it is safe, effective, and produces high levels of CBD in the final product. This is a more expensive method, however, and will reflect in the price of the product

Our Top 5 Picks for Best CBD Salve Sticks

With all of these factors in mind, as well as taking into account both in-house and third party reviews, we offer the top 5 CBD salve sticks. We’ll start with our top pick and then share the runners up.

Best Overall: Joy Organics CBD Salve Stick

Joy Organics takes transparency seriously. This company offers third party lab batch testing results for all of their products. Their CBD salve stick offers a proven 250 mg of broad spectrum CBD oil per stick, and is supported by other skin-soothing oils like organic MCT oil, jojoba oil, and organic shea butter. Scentless, it goes on easily wherever you need quick relief.

This company is also committed to protecting the environment. Their products are organic, responsibly sourced, cruelty free, and are shipped free with low carbon footprint shipping.

Finally, reviewers love this product. They are thrilled with the portability and easy application. And with an extremely generous return policy, Joy Organics wants you to love it too. If you aren’t completely satisfied, you can return your salve stick. But we’re willing to bet you won’t.

Best Scent: CBDMD Body Balm Stick

CBDMD Body Balm Stick stands apart with its light, refreshing scent. Grapefruit and bergamot essential oils make this a fun choice for the summer. With 300 mg of broad-spectrum CBD, it offers targeted relief as well. Cocoa butter and shea butter mean its moisturizing and absorbs well into the skin

Best Isolate: CBDMedic Active Sport Pain Relief Stick

This offering uses CBD isolate, which means there is no trace of THC. While this means there is no entourage effect, this is a good choice for those who may object to whole cannabis. It boasts 200 mg of CBD per stick, with added supports like camphor and menthol, and other naturally derived skin softeners.

Big Strength: CBDistillery CBD Relief Stick

With 1000 mg of CBD isolate, and strong peppermint-menthol aroma, this is a great choice for Icy Hot fans. The broad application tube also allows for easy application to larger muscle groups.

Best Splurge: FABCBD Body Salve

With two strong options, 1000 and 3000 mg of broad spectrum CBD from organic Colorado grown hemp, this salve is one of the more expensive brands. It offers cooling/warming sensations as well, and is completely GMO free, and third party tested for potency and purity. A good pick starting at $79.00 for the 1000 mg version.