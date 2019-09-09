RACHEL HUDSON | Downtown News

Have you ever tried to travel with a dog to places such as San Diego? In case you have, we bet it wasn’t easy to keep your dog happy. Would you like to know where to visit when you travel with a dog to San Diego? Read on.

A significant percentage of the world population is irretrievably absorbed into the love of their furry companions, with dogs being among the most loved pets. In light of this, most people love tagging their canine friends along as they travel, regardless of how far their destinations will take them. Here are some of the best places to take your dog in San Diego.

1) Coronado Beach

For most dog owners, it is common knowledge that these animals are fond of beaches. Luckily for you, San Diego is one of the travel places that boasts of unique beaches with Coronado beach being our most favorite. It has an endless shoreline for your pet to wander and fool around. In addition to this, it hardly lacks intriguing waves for you and your furry friend to splash and even surf together during your travels.

2) San Diego Botanical Garden

Does your dog have travel hobbies? We bet that taking hikes is one of the things that your dog looks forward to and San Diego has some of the best places to do this. In San Diego’s botanical garden , your hiking exploits can be taken to a whole new level. This garden covers a total area of 37 acres that have been laced with a magnificent ambiance that comes second to none. It allows you and your furry friend to enjoy exquisite travel scenes as you go along the dog trails in this park. What are you waiting for? Leap of faith with this place during your travels and watch as your canine pal lives the best moments of its short life.

3) The Lamont Patio

This is one of the most renowned travel hotels in San Diego, mainly because of its dog-friendly services. As you enjoy your vacation, the hotel sees to it that your dog also experiences the time of its life by being provided with the massages and fur-caring services. In addition to this, your dog will have the pleasure of trying out various travel meals and snacks from specialized dog-menus that pack myriads of different dog foods. From bacon to eggs and dog ice-cream being just some of the treats the hotel boasts of, you can rest assured that your canine friend will ever be in the seventh heaven of happiness.

4) Paw pleasers travel hotel

It would beat logic for a person to travel with a dog to San Diego and fail to make an effort of spoiling these furry friends. Pets expert advice suggests that one of the main ways in which you can accomplish this is by ensuring that your dog is well fed and exercised.

In light of this, if you are looking for a place to get hearty meals, then the Paw pleasers travel hotel should be one of the areas in your San Diego “to-do list.” This travel hotel is regarded by many as the best places to travel with your dog, mainly because of its freshly prepared treats and dog-grooming services. In addition to this, the hotel also offers well-manned gardens that enable you to take your dog out for lengthy walks. What’s more is that in case you are held up, you have the option of hiring professional dog handlers from the hotel to take care of your dog’s exercise needs. For those asking about the travel places to visit in San Diego, then this is one you shouldn’t miss out on.

Conclusion

When you travel with a dog, there is a vast array of things that can worry you as a pet owner. Most people fret over the safety of their dogs as well as how they’ll ensure that their furry friends remain entertained. From San Diego hotels to the best San Diego safari park, we have provided you with the ultimate ticket to having a great time as you travel with your dog.

Do you know of the best ways of how to travel with a dog and additional pointers on what to do in San Diego? Please share with us by commenting below.

Rachel H. is a writer, a traveler, and most of all, a renowned dog lover. Since childhood, she has been in the business of keeping dogs, and this trend has carried on even after her University graduation. With her gifted writing skills, she has made the world a better place by sharing her love for dogs and how to travel with pets a thing to look forward to.