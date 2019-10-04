By Christopher Gomez

Prepare for a fangtastic night in one of San Diego’s premier neighborhoods, Little Italy, for its 13th annual Trick-or-Treat on India Street. On Friday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., little monsters and goblins will roam the streets of Little Italy to celebrate the season’s beloved holiday tradition that makes trick-or-treating possible for urban families. Kids of all ages are encouraged to dress up in their best costume attire to enjoy an evening of authentic trick-or-treating throughout the Little Italy neighborhood.

On this spooktacular night, little ghouls and witches will walk door to door to fill their bags with tasty treats and Halloween candy from participating Little Italy businesses. Kids will get to enjoy a Halloween event without the spooks and scares and participate in an evening of traditional Halloween activities.

Hosted by the Little Italy Association for the 13th year in a row, this fun-filled event makes it possible for families living in Downtown San Diego to trick-or-treat in a safe environment. Parents and their little ones can dress up in their best costumes and get ready for a full night of filling their bags up with yummy treats, while creating heartwarming family memories that will last a lifetime!

The Halloween event will kick off at the Piazza della Famiglia, located between India Street and W. Date Street. The entire 10,000-square-foot space will be decked out with Halloween décor, providing the perfect fall backdrop to capture family photos before the fun begins. Halloween-themed music will play throughout the Piazza, setting the mood for the evening’s festivities. Trick-or-treaters will be able to collect maps of participating businesses and get their first round of goodies from the Little Italy Association in the Piazza!

Sponsored by the San Diego Firehouse Museum and getaround, this year’s Trick-or-Treat on India Street will provide an evening of family-friendly Halloween fun. Families, residents and visitors everywhere are invited to enjoy this one-of-a-kind Halloween event and an evening under the stars in this historic neighborhood. Don’t miss out on an unboolievable night!

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.