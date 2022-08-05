For the past 38 years, the City of San Diego firefighters have donated thousands of dollars and volunteer hours to United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego. The firefighters have served as the major sponsor and underwriter of the annual Fire Fighters and Friends Celebrity Waiters Event for UCP and this year’s event will take place on Friday, Sept. 24 at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa – Bayside at 11:30 a.m. – no-host with lunch being served at noon with live and silent auction during the event. Tickets start at $80 per person and reservations can be made by calling the UCP office at 858-571-5365 (ex: 112) or at ucpsd.org.

Other sponsors for the event include Berkshire Hathaway HomeState Cos., Misty Thompson, Melody Morgan, San Diego Community Newspaper Group, David Mirisch Enterprises, Mobilityworks, and DPC Productions. Last year, the event raised close to $35,000 for United Cerebral Palsy and committee members are hoping to match or exceed that amount this year. Funds raised from this event will go to support the services that UCP provides to people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities including parent/sibling support groups, and training and counseling programs.

The firefighters also contribute countless volunteer hours to the agency as well. Since 1980, the firefighters’ efforts have resulted in more than $2.5 million for UCP. The Firefighter Community Responsibility Fund, established in 1973 by Local 145, has enabled city firefighters to generate substantial monetary contributions for charitable organizations. Countless hours of volunteer time are spent annually with other charities, schools, and civic organizations as well.

The United Cerebral Palsy Association of San Diego County was founded in 1958 and provides programs and services to children and adults with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. And 86% of every dollar raised goes right back into the local community.

MC’s for this year’s event are Hunter Sowards from KUSI 9/51 and comedian Russ T Nailz.