Margin of Error

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. presents a virtual encore presentation of Margin of Error by Will Cooper.

A compelling and timely drama when it was first produced. Even more relevant today. This fast-moving drama of twists and turns was presented by The Roustabouts in San Diego’s in 2017. The story is centered on one evening in which a famous scientist, two of his students, and his wife confront each other in that margin of error where reason goes blind and passions ignite. Brilliant, powerful people making dangerous decisions: betrayal, lies, infidelity and personal corruption, finally coming up against conscience. Margin of Error unveils what can happen when the arrogant, the ambitious, and the vengeful bring love and deceit down to a science.

Directed by Rosina Reynolds, and starring Roxane Carrasco, Joel Miller, Kate Rose Reynolds, and Ruff Yeager.

Running through Sunday, August 23, 2020. More information and tickets at theroustabouts.org/marginoferror

A Path Forward

The National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC) will bring leading authors, scholars and journalists together for a national online conversation about race in America and bridging our country’s political divide. The “A Path Forward” virtual event on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 7 p.m.- 8:15 p.m. PDT will feature an engaging discussion with two New York Times #1 bestselling authors and leading national scholars whose works have been made all the more relevant by recent protests against police brutality: Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to Be an Anti-Racist, and Robin DiAngelo, author of White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism. Wesley Lowery, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist at CBS News and author of They Can’t Kill Us All: The Story of the Struggle for Black Lives, will moderate.

The event is free. Visit bit.ly/3kjQLcc to register.