The Waldorf School of San Diego was recognized as one of the top 10% best schools in the nation and 20th Best High School for the Arts in California, receiving a 2020-2021 Grade A from Niche.

Niche is a leading school search platform in public and private school rankings, rigorously analyzing dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school, college and neighborhood in the U.S.

“Waldorf School of San Diego, more than ever, is poised to help children succeed in an everchanging world,” said Rachel Davis, Waldorf School administrator. “Waldorf curriculum progresses in accordance with child development, awakening students to the joy of knowledge, strengthening their sense of responsibility, and empowering them to move towards the future with courage and conviction.”

The Waldorf School of San Diego is a private, independent Waldorf school and registered 501(c)3 nonprofit located in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego, California. It offers preschool/Kindergarten through 12th grade and is the only Waldorf high school in San Diego County.

Founded in 1981, it is one of approximately more than 250 independent North American and 1,000 worldwide Waldorf schools. The school is an accredited member school of the Association of Waldorf Schools of North America.

“Our school continues to welcome students from nearly every San Diego community to become their truest selves,” stated board member, Suzy Bramzon. “This recognition highlights the tremendous work by faculty, staff and the entire Waldorf community to truly commit to high-quality education.”

The Waldorf School of San Diego continues to offer in-person, on-campus instruction taught outdoors, whilst offering online offerings or a home school option for families who wish to stay home and continues to welcome families with CDC recommendations, precautions and safety protocols in place.

For newly interested families, the school provides Waldorf 101 online question & answer sessions and has rolling admissions. This has been especially appealing to parents looking for a safe and supportive in-school option, with less reliance on screen time.

For more information, please visit www.waldorfsandiego.org.