If you’re looking to visit one of the most beautiful places in the world this summer, look no further than Vatican City. This tiny country is home to some of the most amazing architecture and history globally.

But planning a trip to Vatican City can be tricky. There are a lot of things to consider. Luckily this article will give you all the information you need to plan your dream vacation to Vatican City.

When to Go

The best time to visit Vatican City is during the summer months of June, July and August. The weather is warm and dry during this time, and there are plenty of activities and events going on. However, keep in mind that Vatican City is a popular tourist destination. It can be quite crowded during peak season. If you’re looking to avoid the crowds, plan your trip for May or September, when things are a bit more relaxed.

How to Get There

There are a few different ways to get to Vatican City. The most common way is to fly into Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport and take a taxi or bus to Vatican City. You can also fly into Ciampino Airport, which is located closer to Vatican City, but there are fewer flight options available. If you’re from another country in Europe, you can take the train into Rome and then catch a bus or taxi to Vatican City.

Where to Stay

Depending on your budget and preferences, there are plenty of great places to stay in Vatican City. For luxury accommodations, check out Hotel Eden or Hassler Roma. If you’re looking for something more affordable, try Hotel Residenza Paolo VIor Residenza San Pietro. And if you’re traveling with a large group, consider renting an apartment or villa through Airbnb or HomeAway.

What to See And Do

There are so many amazing things to see and do in Vatican City it can be hard to know where to start. Of course, you’ll want to visit the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica, which are two of the most famous tourist attractions in the world. But don’t miss out on other incredible sights like the Vatican Museums, the Raphael Rooms, and the Castel Sant’Angelo.

However, if you want to take your time and enjoy everything the city offers, you may want to consider Vatican tours that last for a week or more. Many different tour companies offer Vatican tours, so be sure to do your research before booking any trip. There’s plenty to keep you busy when it comes to activities, from exploring the local markets and shops to taking a walking tour of the city.

How Much Money to Bring

The cost of visiting Vatican City can vary depending on what you want to do and see. However, you’ll need at least €100 per day for food and sightseeing as a general rule. If you’re planning on doing some shopping, that amount will likely increase. It’s always a good idea to bring a bit more money than you think you’ll need just in case, so make sure to budget accordingly.

What to Pack

When packing for your trip to Vatican City, be sure to pack comfortable clothes and shoes since you’ll be doing a lot of walking. It’s also a good idea to bring along sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses, especially if you’re visiting during the summer months. And don’t forget to pack your camera so you can capture all the fantastic sights.

What to Eat

There are plenty of great restaurants and cafes to eat in Vatican City, with something to suit every taste and budget. If you’re looking for a hearty Italian meal, check out Osteria Della Birra or Ristorante la Pergola. Or, if you’re in the mood for something lighter, try an espresso at one of the local cafes. And don’t forget to try some delicious Vatican City cookies, like the famous sfogliatella.

Additional Tips

Here are a few final tips to help make your trip to Vatican City go smoothly:

Be prepared for long lines at popular tourist attractions. Try to arrive as early as possible or purchase tickets in advance.

Remember that Vatican City is a religious country, so be respectful of local customs and dress appropriately.

There is no need to tip for most services, but leaving a small amount for restaurant servers is customary.

Carry a copy of your passport and visa (if required) with you at all times.

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated, especially in the summer months.

As you can see, there’s a lot to see and do in Vatican City. With its rich history and stunning architecture, it’s no wonder why it’s such a popular tourist destination. So don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to visit one of the fascinating places in the world.