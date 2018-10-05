Best of Downtown San Diego 2018

Downtown San Diego is known for its vibrant neighborhoods, with their mixture of conference attendees, tourists, locals and residents, all sharing together in the culture, food, music and nonstop entertainment found there.

For years we have let the readers of San Diego Downtown News choose their favorite businesses in and around the Downtown area, and awarded those through our annual “Best of Downtown” awards.

We again reached out and asked those readers to share with us their favorites when it came to the restaurants, bars and retail businesses they found and enjoyed patronizing throughout 2018.

From the reaches of the ever-expanding East Village, to the majestic Gaslamp Quarter, through the twinkling lights of the Core/Columbia and Financial districts, to the shores of the Marina District and the Embarcadero, and to the piazzas of Little Italy, once again our readers have spoken. They have chosen the best — in such categories as antiques, art galleries, banks, credit unions and financial services, grooming and beauty businesses, doctors and hospitals, hotels, jewelry, new business, florists, places for pets, keeping fit and many, many more.

Some of the winners have been servicing customers in Downtown San Diego for decades, while others just recently opened their doors and are already making an impact.

In this month’s special Best of Downtown section, we offer an assemblage of these top establishments, showcasing them with colorful ads, photos, contact information and descriptions, outlining their missions to serve.

To each of our 2018 Best of Downtown winners, we extend hearty congratulations on your recognition. We hope our loyal readers — and your loyal customers, both new and old — continue to show you patronage for years to come.

— San Diego Community News Network staff (sdcnn.com)

Business & Retail

Accountant

GOLD – New Era CPAs

835 Fifth Ave., Ste. 309

neweracpas.com

619-255-4630

info@neweracpas.com

SILVER – J. Stephen Hawkins & Co., CPA’s

350 10th Ave., Ste. 1000

hawktax.com

619-344-2590

steve@hawktax.com

Acupuncture

GOLD – Dcompress Downtown

1202 Kettner Blvd., Ste. B

dcompressdowntown.com

619-940-7556

SILVER – Absolute Acupuncture

2560 First Ave., Ste. 202

absoluteacupuncture.com

619-251-1925

wynneacu@gmail.com

Adult Business

GOLD – Adult Depot

3487 Kurtz St.

theadultdepot.com

619-224-8466

SILVER – Hustler Hollywood

929 Sixth Ave.

hustlerhollywoodstores.com

619-696-9007

Antiques

GOLD – India Street Antiques

2361 India St.

indiastreetantiques.com

619-231-3004

SILVER – Architectural Salvage

2401 Kettner Blvd.

architecturalsalvagesd.com

619-696-1313

Architectural Salvage of San Diego has been supplying adventurous homeowners, restoration enthusiasts, and designers since our inception in 1996. Run by a knowledgeable and friendly staff, our store offers an extensive, constantly changing inventory. We are preservation-oriented, emphasizing sustainable practices through reuse. And, we are fun.

We have staggering selection of amazing finds. We source locally, from across the country, and from the world beyond. Whether you are restoring a period home, creating a chicken coop, or building a palace, we have those “it” pieces that bring everything together.

The store has a reputation for astonishing all who visit us. What wonders will you find on your visit? Next time you are in San Diego, stop by and see for yourself. Why wait? Make a special trip. We aim to dazzle.

Appliances Store

GOLD – Aztec Appliance

4070 Kearny Mesa Road

aztecappliance.com

858-987-5777

SILVER – Appliance Alley

1691 Hancock St.

appliancealley.com

619-291-8452 | bmaytag810@aol.com

Art Gallery

GOLD – Alexander Salazar Fine Art

225 W. Market St.

alexandersalazarfineart.com

619-531-8996

SILVER – Sparks Gallery

530 Sixth Ave.

sparksgallery.com

619-696-1416

chris@sparksgallery.com

Attorney

GOLD – DAG Law Firm

15th Floor, 525 B St.

619-494-3232

SILVER – Rachel P. Young

101 W. Broadway, Ste. 1950

rpylaw.com

619-584-0505

ryoung@rpylaw.com

Auto Dealership

GOLD – John Hine Mazda

1545 Camino Del Rio South

johnhine.com

888-714-7925

SILVER – BMW San Diego

5090 Kearny Mesa Road

bmwofsandiego.com

844-307-7409

Auto Repair Shop

GOLD – A Street Auto Service

1263 State St.

astreetautoservice.com

619-239-8660

astautoservice@gmail.com

SILVER – Mission Hills Automotive

308 W. Washington St.

aaa.com

619-299-9367

Bank

GOLD – Union Bank

1201 Fifth Ave.

unionbank.com

619-230-4666

Union Bank is proud to serve the Downtown San Diego community. With our 150-plus year history, we are part of the community and value our clients. Thank you for voting us best bank in Downtown. Stop in to either of our two Downtown branches, 1201 Fifth Ave., San Diego or 1101 Market St., San Diego or at our other locations across San Diego.

Union Bank is a member of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). MUFG is headquartered in Tokyo and has a global network that includes more than 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. With close to 150,000 employees and approximately 300 entities worldwide, MUFG provides access to commercial banking, trust banking, securities trading services, credit cards, consumer banking and finances, asset management, leasing, and other services.

Through close partnerships with its operating companies, MUFG aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” by responding flexibly to customers’ financial needs, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world.

SILVER – Chase

308 W. Washington St.

Chase.com

Barber

GOLD – Floyds 99

5658 Mission Center Road

floydsbarbershop.com

619-487-1014

SILVER – The Barbery

1604 State St.

thebarberysd.com

619-535-9121

TheBarberySD@gmail.com

Best Local Community Event

GOLD – Yoga on the Midway

401 B St., Ste. 100

downtownsandiego.org/events/yotm2018

619-234-0201

SILVER – Art Walk

2210 Columbia St.

artwalksandiego.org

619-615-1090

info@artwalksandiego.org

Best MMA or Boxing Gym

GOLD – Undisputed

4151 University Ave.

undisputedusa.com

619-299-2699

SILVER – City Boxing

1059 14th St.

cityboxing.com

619-233-5444

Bike Shop

GOLD – Electric Bike Central

1851 San Diego Ave., Ste. 100B

electricbikecentral.com

619-564-7028

SILVER – Wheel Fun Rentals

333 W. Harbor Drive

wheelfunrentals.com

619-342-7244

info@wheelfunrentals.com

Bookstore

GOLD – Upstart Crow

835 W. Harbor Drive, Ste. C

upstartcrowtrading.com

619-232-4855

SILVER – Verbatim Books

3793 30th St.

verbatim-books.com

619-501-7466

Boutique

GOLD – Vocabulary

414 W. Cedar St.

vocabularyboutique.com

619-203-4066

hello@vocabularyboutique.com

SILVER – Boutique de Marcus

205 G St.

boutiquedemarcus.com

619-239-2887

boutiquedemarcus.dt@gmail.com

Chiropractor

GOLD – Inner Balance Institute

1764 San Diego Ave., Ste. 140

innerbalanceinstitute.com

619-543-9999

SILVER – Gaslamp Chiropractic

500 Third Ave.

gaslampchiropractic.com

619-321-0093

Collective

GOLD – SDRC

4355 Ruffin Road, Ste. 200

sdrc.org

858-576-2996 | info@sdrc.org

SDRC, Cannabis 21+. San Diego’s premium recreational destination. Voted San Diego’s No. 1 dispensary. Adjacent to the Hotel Circle, we are located across the Interstate 8 from the Mission Valley mall offering easy access to the Interstate 805, Interstate 15, Interstate 5 and state Route 163. The largest licensed shop in town, we have 10 checkout lines for no wait and no hassle. Pet friendly, and group friendly, we welcome all. All persons 21 and up are welcome with valid ID, no doctor recs required. All out-of-state IDs accepted. Carrying the top brands and consistently beating competitor’s prices, we have the widest range of quality cannabis products. SDRC has the best flowers, concentrates, edibles, and cartridges to meet all of your cannabis needs. Offering 10 percent off for all veterans, medical patients, and seniors. SDRC Cannabis 21+ Hablamos Espanol. Delivery coming soon, check out our website sandiegorecreationalcannabis.com for updated menu and deals.

SILVER – Harbor Collective

2405 E. Harbor Drive

harbormmcc.com

619-841-2045

Info@Harbormmcc.com

Consignment / Resale

GOLD – Consignment Classics

1895 Hancock St.

consignmentclassics.net

619-491-0700

hancock@consignmentclassics.net

SILVER – Karen’s Consignment Gallery

4051 Voltaire St., Ste. A

karensconsignmentgallery.com

619-225-8585

info@karensconsignmentgallery.com

Cosmetic Surgeon

GOLD – OB Waves Salon

4989 Voltaire St.

obwavessalon.com

619-546-8999

GOLD – Avalon Laser

2445 Fifth Ave., Ste. 220A

avalon-laser.com

619-568-2100

SILVER – Gypsy Magic

gypsymagiccbd.com

619-992-5058

gypsygirlsandiego@gmail.com

Credit Union

GOLD – San Diego County Credit Union

6545 Sequence Drive

sdccu.com

877-732-2848

San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) is San Diego’s largest, locally owned financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties.

SDCCU has assets of $6.7 billion, more than 279,000 customers, more than 35 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs. SDCCU is the leading way, offering free checking with e-statements, SDCCU Mobile Deposit, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa credit cards and business services. Federally insured by National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Equal housing opportunity, equal opportunity employer. For details, visit sdccu.com.

SILVER – Mission Federal Credit Union

P.O. Box 919023

missionfed.com

858-524-2850

Day Spa

GOLD – Alleviating Whispering Waters Day Spa

550 Cedar St., Ste. 102

awwdayspa.com

619-531-8750

Info@awwdayspa.com

GOLD – B Medical Spa & Wellness Center

3033 Fifth Ave., Ste. 105

bmedspa.com

619-890-9985

info@bmedspa.com

SILVER – Sente Bella Spa

220 W. G St.

sentebellaspa.com

619-235-6865

appointments@sentebellaspa.com

Dentist

GOLD – East Village Dental Group

1455 G St.

eastvillagedentalgroup.com

619-324-4981

SILVER – Fifth Avenue Dental Arts

450 A St., Ste. 200

mydentistsandiego.com

619-233-3338

fifthavenuedentalarts@gmail.com

Dermatologist

GOLD – Dr. William Heimer

3737 Fourth Ave.

drheimer.com

619-299-0700

hillcrestderm@yahoo.com

SILVER – Michael R. Lerner, M.D.

2881 Fourth Ave.

sandiegodermatology.com

619-343-3342

Doctor

GOLD – Dr. Robert Houghton

1855 First Ave., Ste. 200B

scripps.org/physicians

619-233-4044

GOLD – Barbara Denysiak, M.D.

3969 Fourth Ave., Ste. 203

barbaradenysiakmd.com

619-294-6500

SILVER – Dr. Miranda Sonneborn

300 Fir St.

sharp.com/san-diego-doctors

858-499-2703

Dry Cleaner

GOLD – MAK Cleaners

1351 G St.

makcleaners.com

619-677 2800

SILVER – 7th Ave Cleaners

644 Seventh Ave.

7thavecleaner.com

619-236-7978

7thAveCleaner@gmail.com

Financial Planner

GOLD – Mary Stockton

4365 Executive Drive, 8th Floor

marystockton.com

858-623-8945

stocktonm@ft.newyorklife.com

Mary Stockton has been a successful financial planner for nearly 20 years. In 2009 and 2012, she earned the Agent of the Year award for her local office. She has also been awarded Top Producer, Mutual Fund Leader, Annuity Elite Champion and the Life Star Award, among others.

San Diego Pride also acknowledged her in 2011 with the Pride Community Service Award and the Tom Homann Law Association gave her the Outstanding Service to the Award in 2012.

In 2009, she was awarded the Mind Masters Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Prior to moving to San Diego, she owned a woman’s bookstore — Crones’ Harvest — in Boston. Her business became a valuable cultural center and she was honored with the Helen Diner Community Leadership Award.

Here in San Diego, Mary has served on the boards of Stepping Stone, The Center and Diversionary Theatre. She currently serves as treasurer for the board of the San Diego Human Dignity Foundation. Mary is married to Alison McManus, a doctor in nursing practice and an activist in her own right. They live in North Park.

SILVER – Define Financial

750 B St., Ste. 1750

definefinancial.com

619-577-4002

Florist

GOLD – La Belle Bloom

2034 India St.

labellebloom.squarespace.com

619-994-6401

LaBelleBloom@gmail.com

SILVER – Allen’s Flowers and Plants

5225 Lovelock St.

allensflowers.com

800-460-5501

Furniture Store

GOLD – Living Spaces

8730 Rio San Diego Drive

livingspaces.com

877-266-7300

SILVER – Jerome’s Furniture

1190 W. Morena Blvd.

jeromes.com

858-924-1871

Garden Supply

GOLD – Armstrong Garden Centers

1364 Morena Blvd.

armstronggarden.com

619-276-9970

mor752@armstronggarden.com

SILVER – City Farmers Nursery

3110 Euclid Ave.

cityfarmersnursery.com

619-284-6358

Gym / Workout Studio

GOLD – Fit Athletic Club

350 10th Ave.

fitathletic.com

619-432-4179

SILVER – 24 Hour Fitness

3965 Fifth Ave., Ste. 100

24hourfitness.com

888-243-5002

sponsorships@24hourfit.com

Hair Salon

GOLD – A Robert Cromeans Salon

200 Harbor Drive, Ste. 105

robertcromeans.com

619-595-1120

SILVER – Salon De Marcus

685 Second Ave.

demarcussalon.com

619-239-2887

salondemarcus.dt@gmail.com

Hardware Store

GOLD – ACE Hardware

675 Sixth Ave.

acehardware.com

619-544-9400

SILVER – Home Depot

3555 Sports Arena Blvd.

homedepot.com

619-224-9200

Hospital

GOLD – Sharp Healthcare

7944 Birmingham Drive

sharp.com

858-939-3400

SILVER – Scripps Health

10140 Campus Point Drive

scripps.org

800-727-4777

Hotel

GOLD – Andaz Hotel

600 F St.

sandiego.andaz.hyatt.com

619-849-1234

Andaz San Diego is a lifestyle boutique hotel designed for the creative and progressive traveler. With its sleek style and fresh attitude, our hotel offers personal and uncomplicated services to help you explore, relax, recharge and make the most of your time in “America’s Finest City.” True to the Andaz concept, our hotel seamlessly blends within the neighborhood, offering vibrant social spaces that reflect the spirit of San Diego.

Lounge poolside, sip on one of our creative signature cocktails and enjoy a delicious lunch in your private cabana.

By day, The Rooftop by STK will sweep you away with stunning city views and creative regional cuisine. Using organic, locally sourced ingredients, our rooftop restaurant serves breakfast and lunch featuring American dishes with a cool SoCal spin.

By night, The Rooftop by STK is San Diego’s ultimate rooftop destination and nightlife experience high above the city. Enjoy calm furniture with a fire pit and blankets to stay comfortable. This cool sky-lit lounge is the place to be seen in San Diego.

SILVER – Omni Hotel & Resorts

675 L St.

omnihotels.com/hotels/san-diego

619-231-6664

Insurance Broker

GOLD – Cavignac & Associates

450 B St., Ste. 1800

cavignac.com

619-234-6848

Founded in 1992, Cavignac & Associates is a leading risk management and commercial insurance brokerage firm providing a broad range of insurance and expertise to design and construction firms, law firms, real estate-related entities, manufacturing companies, nonprofits and the general business community. Its focus is on commercial insurance, risk control, surety bonds, employee benefits and personal lines of insurance.

Cavignac & Associates employs a unique risk management process called the TotalRISK Approach, which consistently yields positive results for its clients. The company invests three times the average amount of other brokerages on educating its staff, so they can better serve clients. It also presents ongoing educational seminars for clients to help them better understand their exposures to loss and how to manage those exposures.

Cavignac & Associates employs a staff of 55 people at offices located in Downtown San Diego. In various “Best Places to Work” competitions, it consistently has been scored high by employees, based on its desirable work environment and staff camaraderie. The company is dedicated to being the best, and continually seeks ways to improve its productivity, technical expertise, and the services it delivers to its clients.

SILVER – Let’s Insure

550 W. C St., Ste. 1690

letsinsure.org

877-851-7867

salar@letsinsure.org

Jeweler

GOLD – Stuart Benjamin & Co.

7510 Hazard Center Drive, Ste. 405

stuartbenjamin.com

619-297-7666

Stuart@stuartbenjamin.com

A rare gem in the jewelry industry for more than 20 years as one of San Diego’s exclusive jewelers, Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs has helped people express the special moments in their lives together.

Business partners Stuart Benjamin and Barbara Wasserstrom share a love and knowledge for jewelry style and design that is rare in today’s market. Together, they guided Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs as a full-service jewelry store that is known for the finest custom designs, fashion jewelry, engagement rings and exquisite diamonds. For unsurpassed service, they also have an on-site jeweler who can do repairs in one day in most cases, along with the only certified professional jewelry appraisals in San Diego.

Their service and integrity have been rewarded by becoming an American Gem Society (AGS) member, which only five percent of jewelry stores in the nation qualify for. In addition, they are all Graduates of the GIA (Gemological Institute of America), which means you can feel confident with your purchase and know they stand behind their jewelry and reputation of quality.

SILVER – Robbins Brothers

7717 Friars Road

robbinsbrothers.com

619-543-0525

Manicure / Pedicure

GOLD – Lena Nails

1770 Kettner Blvd.

facebook.com/pages/Lena-Nail

619-702-7411

SILVER – Belle Paris

307 W. Beech St.

facebook.com/pages/Bella-Paris-Nails-and-Spa

619-488-5503

Massage

GOLD – Bodhi Massage & Wellness Center

3678 Fourth Ave.

bodhimassagesandiego.com

619-274-2744

SILVER – Happy Head

200 Market St.

happyheadmassage.com

619-333-8190

New Business

GOLD – San Diego Regional Center

4355 Ruffin Road, Ste. 200

sdrc.org

858-576-2996

info@sdrc.org

SILVER – Biga

950 Sixth Ave., Ste. C

bigasandiego.com

619-794-0444

Optometrist

GOLD – Urban Optiks Optometry

3788 Park Blvd., Ste. 5

uoosd.com

619-683-2020

SILVER – Downtown Optometry

330 K St.

visionsource-downtownoptometry.com

619-231-5799

dto92101@gmail.com

Personal Trainer

GOLD – Flex Training

740 13th St., Ste. 503

flexsd.com

619-928-2717

training@flexsd.com

SILVER – Vai Fitness

1460 Seventh Ave.

vaifitness.com

619-206-0026

silvia@vaifitness.com

My name is Silvia Giamanco and I own and operate Vai Fitness, a female-focused fitness studio located in Downtown San Diego.

Just a little background about the studio … we offer an array of services to help our clients achieve their goals. Tailored one-on-one personal training, small group training (six-seven person max), body transformation, nutrition guidance, Mat Pilates and reformer classes, and much more! Our mission is to change the lives of the clients we work with. We empower women to love and embrace their bodies, realize their own potential strengths, and make their lifestyle an enjoyable and positive experience. We encourage, support, and guide our clients into becoming stronger, and more confident women.

Pet Boarding / Day Care

GOLD – Amici Pet Hospital

2135 Columbia St.

amicipethospital.com

619-795-2400

info@amicipethospital.com

Amici Pet Hospital of Little Italy, in Downtown San Diego, is committed to quality pet care, teamwork and client service. We have the experience and compassion to understand the bond between our clients and their pets, and we are dedicated to providing the highest level of care for our patients.

We look forward to welcoming you and your pet at Amici, where we strive to provide excellence in veterinary care, and professional and personalized service.

Veterinary services provided by Amici Pet Hospital of Little Italy include the following: wellness exams, surgery, vaccinations, spays and neuters, flea control, microchips, dental care, digital radiology, lab work (blood, fecal, urinalysis, etc.), pharmacy, vet consultations, diet (advice and products) and more!

Amici Pet Hospital of Little Italy is your neighborhood veterinarian. We proudly serve the Downtown neighborhoods of Little Italy, Marina, Cortez Hill, Columbia District, Gaslamp Quarter and East Village, as well as the surrounding neighborhoods of Bankers Hill, Mission Hills, Hillcrest, North Park, Park West, South Park, Point Loma and beyond.

Come visit your friends at Amici Pet Hospital! We have plenty of free onsite parking, and our Little Italy location offers convenient freeway access.

Amici Pet Hospital, “Excellence in care today, for a healthier pet tomorrow.”

SILVER – Camp Run-A-Mutt

3265 India St.

camprunamutt.com

619-795-6421

Pet Groomer

GOLD – Doozydog! Club

634 14th St., Ste. 104

doozydogclub.com

619-231-4701

SILVER – EarthWise Pet Supply

1051 Market St.

earthwisepet.com/sandiego-eastvillage

619-359-8805

Pilates

GOLD – Pilates of San Diego

310 K St.

pilatesofsandiego.com

619-239-1319

info@pilatesofsandiego.com

SILVER – Studio FLO Pilates

4010 Morena Blvd., Ste. 224

studioflopilates.com

619-419-6628

Plumber

GOLD – Bill Howe

9085 Aero Drive, Ste. B

billhowe.com

800-245-5469

info@billhowe.com

SILVER – Ideal Plumbing Heating Air Electrical

5161 Waring Road

idealservice.com

619-583-7963

ideal@idealService.com

Real Estate Agent

GOLD – David Stone

639 Kettner Blvd.

greatergoodrealty.com

619-473-2837

info@greatergoodrealty.com

For the fourth year in a row, David Stone — founder of Greater Good Realty in Downtown San Diego — has been voted the Best Real Estate Agent in San Diego! David has lived in the Metro San Diego area for more than 17 years and is widely regarded within the industry for his professionalism and knowledge of the real estate market.

Not only does David have a keen eye on determining property values, his excellent negotiation skills continue to exceed his client’s expectations. As a result, his many five-star reviews can be seen on Zillow, Google and Yelp. David also donates 10 percent of his commissions to local charities and nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego County. He hopes to make a difference for those in our neighborhood. To learn more about David Stone, please feel free to stop by his Downtown office, email him at David@GreaterGoodRealty.com, or give him a call.

SILVER – Francine Finn

560 First Ave.

sothebysrealty.com

619-481-6300

Real Estate Office

GOLD – Greater Good Realty

639 Kettner Blvd.

greatergoodrealty.com

619-473-2837

info@greatergoodrealty.com

Greater Good Realty is a boutique real estate brokerage located in Downtown San Diego, specializing in residential real estate. Greater Good Realty is focused on providing exceptional service to their clients, which include investors, first time homebuyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants.

This is Greater Good Realty’s fourth time in a row winning “Best Real Estate Office” in the Best of San Diego Downtown. Not only did Greater Good realty win the “Best of Real Estate Office” and “Best Property Management,” but founder David Stone also won “Best Real Estate Agent” in San Diego for the past four years. Greater Good Realty is highly recommended by their clients with their five-star reviews on Yelp, Zillow and Google. To learn more about Greater Good Realty and its mission of giving back to the community, check out their website or call them at 619-206-1551.

SILVER – Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

560 First Ave.

sothebysrealty.com

619-481-6300

SILVER – Berkshire Hathaway

890 W. Washington St.

bhhscalifornia.com

chrisfryson@bhhscal.com

Solar Energy

GOLD – Solar Energy San Diego

750 B St., Ste. 3300A

solarenergysandiego.org

619-400-3681

info@solarenergysandiego.org

SILVER – Coastal Home Improvement, Inc.

8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Ste. 800

coastalhomeinc.com

619-972-3681

info@coastalhomeinc.com

Tanning Salon

GOLD – The Tan Banana

1550 Front St., Sola Salon Studio #17

thetanbanana.com

619-354-4TAN

SILVER – Sunless Revolution

544 Sixth Ave.

sunless-revolution.com

800-482-1198

appointments@sunless-revolution.com

Tattoo / Piercing Studio

GOLD – Church of Steel

1433 University Ave., Ste. A

churchofsteel.com

619-232-5752

churchofsteel@hotmail.com

GOLD – Buju Tattoo

914 W. Washington St.

bujutattoo.com

619-866-6856

SILVER – Superfly Tattoo

439 Broadway

superflywesttattoo.com

619-234-3597

SILVER – Lucky’s Tattoo Parlor

1000 Broadway

luckystattoosd.com

619-615-0914

Veterinarian / Veterinary Hospital

GOLD – Amici Pet Hospital

2135 Columbia St.

amicipethospital.com

619-795-2400

info@amicipethospital.com

SILVER – VCA Animal Hospitals

633 Seventh Ave.

vcahospitals.com

619-230-1220

Waxing or Threading Salon

GOLD – Elixr Wax Bar

917 East St.

elixrwaxbar.com

619-980-9369

SILVER – Brazilia Skin Care

1606 State St.

braziliaskincare.com/little-italy

619-233-3387

Yoga Studio

GOLD – The Little Yoga Studio

702 Ash St.

littleyoga.studio

619-544-9642

owner@littleyoga.studio

SILVER – Ginseng Yoga

2985 Beech St.

ginsengsandiego.com

619-338-9642