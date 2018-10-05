Best of Downtown San Diego 2018

Downtown San Diego is known for its vibrant neighborhoods, with their mixture of conference attendees, tourists, locals and residents, all sharing together in the culture, food, music and nonstop entertainment found there.
For years we have let the readers of San Diego Downtown News choose their favorite businesses in and around the Downtown area, and awarded those through our annual “Best of Downtown” awards.
We again reached out and asked those readers to share with us their favorites when it came to the restaurants, bars and retail businesses they found and enjoyed patronizing throughout 2018.
From the reaches of the ever-expanding East Village, to the majestic Gaslamp Quarter, through the twinkling lights of the Core/Columbia and Financial districts, to the shores of the Marina District and the Embarcadero, and to the piazzas of Little Italy, once again our readers have spoken. They have chosen the best — in such categories as antiques, art galleries, banks, credit unions and financial services, grooming and beauty businesses, doctors and hospitals, hotels, jewelry, new business, florists, places for pets, keeping fit and many, many more.
Some of the winners have been servicing customers in Downtown San Diego for decades, while others just recently opened their doors and are already making an impact.
In this month’s special Best of Downtown section, we offer an assemblage of these top establishments, showcasing them with colorful ads, photos, contact information and descriptions, outlining their missions to serve.
To each of our 2018 Best of Downtown winners, we extend hearty congratulations on your recognition. We hope our loyal readers — and your loyal customers, both new and old — continue to show you patronage for years to come.
— San Diego Community News Network staff (sdcnn.com)
Business & Retail
Accountant
GOLD – New Era CPAs
835 Fifth Ave., Ste. 309
neweracpas.com
619-255-4630
info@neweracpas.com
SILVER – J. Stephen Hawkins & Co., CPA’s
350 10th Ave., Ste. 1000
hawktax.com
619-344-2590
steve@hawktax.com
Acupuncture
GOLD – Dcompress Downtown
1202 Kettner Blvd., Ste. B
dcompressdowntown.com
619-940-7556
SILVER – Absolute Acupuncture
2560 First Ave., Ste. 202
absoluteacupuncture.com
619-251-1925
wynneacu@gmail.com
Adult Business
GOLD – Adult Depot
3487 Kurtz St.
theadultdepot.com
619-224-8466
SILVER – Hustler Hollywood
929 Sixth Ave.
hustlerhollywoodstores.com
619-696-9007
Antiques
GOLD – India Street Antiques
2361 India St.
indiastreetantiques.com
619-231-3004
SILVER – Architectural Salvage
2401 Kettner Blvd.
architecturalsalvagesd.com
619-696-1313
Architectural Salvage of San Diego has been supplying adventurous homeowners, restoration enthusiasts, and designers since our inception in 1996. Run by a knowledgeable and friendly staff, our store offers an extensive, constantly changing inventory. We are preservation-oriented, emphasizing sustainable practices through reuse. And, we are fun.
We have staggering selection of amazing finds. We source locally, from across the country, and from the world beyond. Whether you are restoring a period home, creating a chicken coop, or building a palace, we have those “it” pieces that bring everything together.
The store has a reputation for astonishing all who visit us. What wonders will you find on your visit? Next time you are in San Diego, stop by and see for yourself. Why wait? Make a special trip. We aim to dazzle.
Appliances Store
GOLD – Aztec Appliance
4070 Kearny Mesa Road
aztecappliance.com
858-987-5777
SILVER – Appliance Alley
1691 Hancock St.
appliancealley.com
619-291-8452 | bmaytag810@aol.com
Art Gallery
GOLD – Alexander Salazar Fine Art
225 W. Market St.
alexandersalazarfineart.com
619-531-8996
SILVER – Sparks Gallery
530 Sixth Ave.
sparksgallery.com
619-696-1416
chris@sparksgallery.com
Attorney
GOLD – DAG Law Firm
15th Floor, 525 B St.
619-494-3232
SILVER – Rachel P. Young
101 W. Broadway, Ste. 1950
rpylaw.com
619-584-0505
ryoung@rpylaw.com
Auto Dealership
GOLD – John Hine Mazda
1545 Camino Del Rio South
johnhine.com
888-714-7925
SILVER – BMW San Diego
5090 Kearny Mesa Road
bmwofsandiego.com
844-307-7409
Auto Repair Shop
GOLD – A Street Auto Service
1263 State St.
astreetautoservice.com
619-239-8660
astautoservice@gmail.com
SILVER – Mission Hills Automotive
308 W. Washington St.
aaa.com
619-299-9367
Bank
GOLD – Union Bank
1201 Fifth Ave.
unionbank.com
619-230-4666
Union Bank is proud to serve the Downtown San Diego community. With our 150-plus year history, we are part of the community and value our clients. Thank you for voting us best bank in Downtown. Stop in to either of our two Downtown branches, 1201 Fifth Ave., San Diego or 1101 Market St., San Diego or at our other locations across San Diego.
Union Bank is a member of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). MUFG is headquartered in Tokyo and has a global network that includes more than 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. With close to 150,000 employees and approximately 300 entities worldwide, MUFG provides access to commercial banking, trust banking, securities trading services, credit cards, consumer banking and finances, asset management, leasing, and other services.
Through close partnerships with its operating companies, MUFG aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” by responding flexibly to customers’ financial needs, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world.
SILVER – Chase
308 W. Washington St.
Chase.com
Barber
GOLD – Floyds 99
5658 Mission Center Road
floydsbarbershop.com
619-487-1014
SILVER – The Barbery
1604 State St.
thebarberysd.com
619-535-9121
TheBarberySD@gmail.com
Best Local Community Event
GOLD – Yoga on the Midway
401 B St., Ste. 100
downtownsandiego.org/events/yotm2018
619-234-0201
SILVER – Art Walk
2210 Columbia St.
artwalksandiego.org
619-615-1090
info@artwalksandiego.org
Best MMA or Boxing Gym
GOLD – Undisputed
4151 University Ave.
undisputedusa.com
619-299-2699
SILVER – City Boxing
1059 14th St.
cityboxing.com
619-233-5444
Bike Shop
GOLD – Electric Bike Central
1851 San Diego Ave., Ste. 100B
electricbikecentral.com
619-564-7028
SILVER – Wheel Fun Rentals
333 W. Harbor Drive
wheelfunrentals.com
619-342-7244
info@wheelfunrentals.com
Bookstore
GOLD – Upstart Crow
835 W. Harbor Drive, Ste. C
upstartcrowtrading.com
619-232-4855
SILVER – Verbatim Books
3793 30th St.
verbatim-books.com
619-501-7466
Boutique
GOLD – Vocabulary
414 W. Cedar St.
vocabularyboutique.com
619-203-4066
hello@vocabularyboutique.com
SILVER – Boutique de Marcus
205 G St.
boutiquedemarcus.com
619-239-2887
boutiquedemarcus.dt@gmail.com
Chiropractor
GOLD – Inner Balance Institute
1764 San Diego Ave., Ste. 140
innerbalanceinstitute.com
619-543-9999
SILVER – Gaslamp Chiropractic
500 Third Ave.
gaslampchiropractic.com
619-321-0093
Collective
GOLD – SDRC
4355 Ruffin Road, Ste. 200
sdrc.org
858-576-2996 | info@sdrc.org
SDRC, Cannabis 21+. San Diego’s premium recreational destination. Voted San Diego’s No. 1 dispensary. Adjacent to the Hotel Circle, we are located across the Interstate 8 from the Mission Valley mall offering easy access to the Interstate 805, Interstate 15, Interstate 5 and state Route 163. The largest licensed shop in town, we have 10 checkout lines for no wait and no hassle. Pet friendly, and group friendly, we welcome all. All persons 21 and up are welcome with valid ID, no doctor recs required. All out-of-state IDs accepted. Carrying the top brands and consistently beating competitor’s prices, we have the widest range of quality cannabis products. SDRC has the best flowers, concentrates, edibles, and cartridges to meet all of your cannabis needs. Offering 10 percent off for all veterans, medical patients, and seniors. SDRC Cannabis 21+ Hablamos Espanol. Delivery coming soon, check out our website sandiegorecreationalcannabis.com for updated menu and deals.
SILVER – Harbor Collective
2405 E. Harbor Drive
harbormmcc.com
619-841-2045
Info@Harbormmcc.com
Consignment / Resale
GOLD – Consignment Classics
1895 Hancock St.
consignmentclassics.net
619-491-0700
hancock@consignmentclassics.net
SILVER – Karen’s Consignment Gallery
4051 Voltaire St., Ste. A
karensconsignmentgallery.com
619-225-8585
info@karensconsignmentgallery.com
Cosmetic Surgeon
GOLD – OB Waves Salon
4989 Voltaire St.
obwavessalon.com
619-546-8999
GOLD – Avalon Laser
2445 Fifth Ave., Ste. 220A
avalon-laser.com
619-568-2100
SILVER – Gypsy Magic
gypsymagiccbd.com
619-992-5058
gypsygirlsandiego@gmail.com
Credit Union
GOLD – San Diego County Credit Union
6545 Sequence Drive
sdccu.com
877-732-2848
San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) is San Diego’s largest, locally owned financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties.
SDCCU has assets of $6.7 billion, more than 279,000 customers, more than 35 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs. SDCCU is the leading way, offering free checking with e-statements, SDCCU Mobile Deposit, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa credit cards and business services. Federally insured by National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Equal housing opportunity, equal opportunity employer. For details, visit sdccu.com.
SILVER – Mission Federal Credit Union
P.O. Box 919023
missionfed.com
858-524-2850
Day Spa
GOLD – Alleviating Whispering Waters Day Spa
550 Cedar St., Ste. 102
awwdayspa.com
619-531-8750
Info@awwdayspa.com
GOLD – B Medical Spa & Wellness Center
3033 Fifth Ave., Ste. 105
bmedspa.com
619-890-9985
info@bmedspa.com
SILVER – Sente Bella Spa
220 W. G St.
sentebellaspa.com
619-235-6865
appointments@sentebellaspa.com
Dentist
GOLD – East Village Dental Group
1455 G St.
eastvillagedentalgroup.com
619-324-4981
SILVER – Fifth Avenue Dental Arts
450 A St., Ste. 200
mydentistsandiego.com
619-233-3338
fifthavenuedentalarts@gmail.com
Dermatologist
GOLD – Dr. William Heimer
3737 Fourth Ave.
drheimer.com
619-299-0700
hillcrestderm@yahoo.com
SILVER – Michael R. Lerner, M.D.
2881 Fourth Ave.
sandiegodermatology.com
619-343-3342
Doctor
GOLD – Dr. Robert Houghton
1855 First Ave., Ste. 200B
scripps.org/physicians
619-233-4044
GOLD – Barbara Denysiak, M.D.
3969 Fourth Ave., Ste. 203
barbaradenysiakmd.com
619-294-6500
SILVER – Dr. Miranda Sonneborn
300 Fir St.
sharp.com/san-diego-doctors
858-499-2703
Dry Cleaner
GOLD – MAK Cleaners
1351 G St.
makcleaners.com
619-677 2800
SILVER – 7th Ave Cleaners
644 Seventh Ave.
7thavecleaner.com
619-236-7978
7thAveCleaner@gmail.com
Financial Planner
GOLD – Mary Stockton
4365 Executive Drive, 8th Floor
marystockton.com
858-623-8945
stocktonm@ft.newyorklife.com
Mary Stockton has been a successful financial planner for nearly 20 years. In 2009 and 2012, she earned the Agent of the Year award for her local office. She has also been awarded Top Producer, Mutual Fund Leader, Annuity Elite Champion and the Life Star Award, among others.
San Diego Pride also acknowledged her in 2011 with the Pride Community Service Award and the Tom Homann Law Association gave her the Outstanding Service to the Award in 2012.
In 2009, she was awarded the Mind Masters Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Prior to moving to San Diego, she owned a woman’s bookstore — Crones’ Harvest — in Boston. Her business became a valuable cultural center and she was honored with the Helen Diner Community Leadership Award.
Here in San Diego, Mary has served on the boards of Stepping Stone, The Center and Diversionary Theatre. She currently serves as treasurer for the board of the San Diego Human Dignity Foundation. Mary is married to Alison McManus, a doctor in nursing practice and an activist in her own right. They live in North Park.
SILVER – Define Financial
750 B St., Ste. 1750
definefinancial.com
619-577-4002
Florist
GOLD – La Belle Bloom
2034 India St.
labellebloom.squarespace.com
619-994-6401
LaBelleBloom@gmail.com
SILVER – Allen’s Flowers and Plants
5225 Lovelock St.
allensflowers.com
800-460-5501
Furniture Store
GOLD – Living Spaces
8730 Rio San Diego Drive
livingspaces.com
877-266-7300
SILVER – Jerome’s Furniture
1190 W. Morena Blvd.
jeromes.com
858-924-1871
Garden Supply
GOLD – Armstrong Garden Centers
1364 Morena Blvd.
armstronggarden.com
619-276-9970
mor752@armstronggarden.com
SILVER – City Farmers Nursery
3110 Euclid Ave.
cityfarmersnursery.com
619-284-6358
Gym / Workout Studio
GOLD – Fit Athletic Club
350 10th Ave.
fitathletic.com
619-432-4179
SILVER – 24 Hour Fitness
3965 Fifth Ave., Ste. 100
24hourfitness.com
888-243-5002
sponsorships@24hourfit.com
Hair Salon
GOLD – A Robert Cromeans Salon
200 Harbor Drive, Ste. 105
robertcromeans.com
619-595-1120
SILVER – Salon De Marcus
685 Second Ave.
demarcussalon.com
619-239-2887
salondemarcus.dt@gmail.com
Hardware Store
GOLD – ACE Hardware
675 Sixth Ave.
acehardware.com
619-544-9400
SILVER – Home Depot
3555 Sports Arena Blvd.
homedepot.com
619-224-9200
Hospital
GOLD – Sharp Healthcare
7944 Birmingham Drive
sharp.com
858-939-3400
SILVER – Scripps Health
10140 Campus Point Drive
scripps.org
800-727-4777
Hotel
GOLD – Andaz Hotel
600 F St.
sandiego.andaz.hyatt.com
619-849-1234
Andaz San Diego is a lifestyle boutique hotel designed for the creative and progressive traveler. With its sleek style and fresh attitude, our hotel offers personal and uncomplicated services to help you explore, relax, recharge and make the most of your time in “America’s Finest City.” True to the Andaz concept, our hotel seamlessly blends within the neighborhood, offering vibrant social spaces that reflect the spirit of San Diego.
Lounge poolside, sip on one of our creative signature cocktails and enjoy a delicious lunch in your private cabana.
By day, The Rooftop by STK will sweep you away with stunning city views and creative regional cuisine. Using organic, locally sourced ingredients, our rooftop restaurant serves breakfast and lunch featuring American dishes with a cool SoCal spin.
By night, The Rooftop by STK is San Diego’s ultimate rooftop destination and nightlife experience high above the city. Enjoy calm furniture with a fire pit and blankets to stay comfortable. This cool sky-lit lounge is the place to be seen in San Diego.
SILVER – Omni Hotel & Resorts
675 L St.
omnihotels.com/hotels/san-diego
619-231-6664
Insurance Broker
GOLD – Cavignac & Associates
450 B St., Ste. 1800
cavignac.com
619-234-6848
Founded in 1992, Cavignac & Associates is a leading risk management and commercial insurance brokerage firm providing a broad range of insurance and expertise to design and construction firms, law firms, real estate-related entities, manufacturing companies, nonprofits and the general business community. Its focus is on commercial insurance, risk control, surety bonds, employee benefits and personal lines of insurance.
Cavignac & Associates employs a unique risk management process called the TotalRISK Approach, which consistently yields positive results for its clients. The company invests three times the average amount of other brokerages on educating its staff, so they can better serve clients. It also presents ongoing educational seminars for clients to help them better understand their exposures to loss and how to manage those exposures.
Cavignac & Associates employs a staff of 55 people at offices located in Downtown San Diego. In various “Best Places to Work” competitions, it consistently has been scored high by employees, based on its desirable work environment and staff camaraderie. The company is dedicated to being the best, and continually seeks ways to improve its productivity, technical expertise, and the services it delivers to its clients.
SILVER – Let’s Insure
550 W. C St., Ste. 1690
letsinsure.org
877-851-7867
salar@letsinsure.org
Jeweler
GOLD – Stuart Benjamin & Co.
7510 Hazard Center Drive, Ste. 405
stuartbenjamin.com
619-297-7666
Stuart@stuartbenjamin.com
A rare gem in the jewelry industry for more than 20 years as one of San Diego’s exclusive jewelers, Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs has helped people express the special moments in their lives together.
Business partners Stuart Benjamin and Barbara Wasserstrom share a love and knowledge for jewelry style and design that is rare in today’s market. Together, they guided Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs as a full-service jewelry store that is known for the finest custom designs, fashion jewelry, engagement rings and exquisite diamonds. For unsurpassed service, they also have an on-site jeweler who can do repairs in one day in most cases, along with the only certified professional jewelry appraisals in San Diego.
Their service and integrity have been rewarded by becoming an American Gem Society (AGS) member, which only five percent of jewelry stores in the nation qualify for. In addition, they are all Graduates of the GIA (Gemological Institute of America), which means you can feel confident with your purchase and know they stand behind their jewelry and reputation of quality.
SILVER – Robbins Brothers
7717 Friars Road
robbinsbrothers.com
619-543-0525
Manicure / Pedicure
GOLD – Lena Nails
1770 Kettner Blvd.
facebook.com/pages/Lena-Nail
619-702-7411
SILVER – Belle Paris
307 W. Beech St.
facebook.com/pages/Bella-Paris-Nails-and-Spa
619-488-5503
Massage
GOLD – Bodhi Massage & Wellness Center
3678 Fourth Ave.
bodhimassagesandiego.com
619-274-2744
SILVER – Happy Head
200 Market St.
happyheadmassage.com
619-333-8190
New Business
GOLD – San Diego Regional Center
4355 Ruffin Road, Ste. 200
sdrc.org
858-576-2996
info@sdrc.org
SILVER – Biga
950 Sixth Ave., Ste. C
bigasandiego.com
619-794-0444
Optometrist
GOLD – Urban Optiks Optometry
3788 Park Blvd., Ste. 5
uoosd.com
619-683-2020
SILVER – Downtown Optometry
330 K St.
visionsource-downtownoptometry.com
619-231-5799
dto92101@gmail.com
Personal Trainer
GOLD – Flex Training
740 13th St., Ste. 503
flexsd.com
619-928-2717
training@flexsd.com
SILVER – Vai Fitness
1460 Seventh Ave.
vaifitness.com
619-206-0026
silvia@vaifitness.com
My name is Silvia Giamanco and I own and operate Vai Fitness, a female-focused fitness studio located in Downtown San Diego.
Just a little background about the studio … we offer an array of services to help our clients achieve their goals. Tailored one-on-one personal training, small group training (six-seven person max), body transformation, nutrition guidance, Mat Pilates and reformer classes, and much more! Our mission is to change the lives of the clients we work with. We empower women to love and embrace their bodies, realize their own potential strengths, and make their lifestyle an enjoyable and positive experience. We encourage, support, and guide our clients into becoming stronger, and more confident women.
Pet Boarding / Day Care
GOLD – Amici Pet Hospital
2135 Columbia St.
amicipethospital.com
619-795-2400
info@amicipethospital.com
Amici Pet Hospital of Little Italy, in Downtown San Diego, is committed to quality pet care, teamwork and client service. We have the experience and compassion to understand the bond between our clients and their pets, and we are dedicated to providing the highest level of care for our patients.
We look forward to welcoming you and your pet at Amici, where we strive to provide excellence in veterinary care, and professional and personalized service.
Veterinary services provided by Amici Pet Hospital of Little Italy include the following: wellness exams, surgery, vaccinations, spays and neuters, flea control, microchips, dental care, digital radiology, lab work (blood, fecal, urinalysis, etc.), pharmacy, vet consultations, diet (advice and products) and more!
Amici Pet Hospital of Little Italy is your neighborhood veterinarian. We proudly serve the Downtown neighborhoods of Little Italy, Marina, Cortez Hill, Columbia District, Gaslamp Quarter and East Village, as well as the surrounding neighborhoods of Bankers Hill, Mission Hills, Hillcrest, North Park, Park West, South Park, Point Loma and beyond.
Come visit your friends at Amici Pet Hospital! We have plenty of free onsite parking, and our Little Italy location offers convenient freeway access.
Amici Pet Hospital, “Excellence in care today, for a healthier pet tomorrow.”
SILVER – Camp Run-A-Mutt
3265 India St.
camprunamutt.com
619-795-6421
Pet Groomer
GOLD – Doozydog! Club
634 14th St., Ste. 104
doozydogclub.com
619-231-4701
SILVER – EarthWise Pet Supply
1051 Market St.
earthwisepet.com/sandiego-eastvillage
619-359-8805
Pilates
GOLD – Pilates of San Diego
310 K St.
pilatesofsandiego.com
619-239-1319
info@pilatesofsandiego.com
SILVER – Studio FLO Pilates
4010 Morena Blvd., Ste. 224
studioflopilates.com
619-419-6628
Plumber
GOLD – Bill Howe
9085 Aero Drive, Ste. B
billhowe.com
800-245-5469
info@billhowe.com
SILVER – Ideal Plumbing Heating Air Electrical
5161 Waring Road
idealservice.com
619-583-7963
ideal@idealService.com
Real Estate Agent
GOLD – David Stone
639 Kettner Blvd.
greatergoodrealty.com
619-473-2837
info@greatergoodrealty.com
For the fourth year in a row, David Stone — founder of Greater Good Realty in Downtown San Diego — has been voted the Best Real Estate Agent in San Diego! David has lived in the Metro San Diego area for more than 17 years and is widely regarded within the industry for his professionalism and knowledge of the real estate market.
Not only does David have a keen eye on determining property values, his excellent negotiation skills continue to exceed his client’s expectations. As a result, his many five-star reviews can be seen on Zillow, Google and Yelp. David also donates 10 percent of his commissions to local charities and nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego County. He hopes to make a difference for those in our neighborhood. To learn more about David Stone, please feel free to stop by his Downtown office, email him at David@GreaterGoodRealty.com, or give him a call.
SILVER – Francine Finn
560 First Ave.
sothebysrealty.com
619-481-6300
Real Estate Office
GOLD – Greater Good Realty
639 Kettner Blvd.
greatergoodrealty.com
619-473-2837
info@greatergoodrealty.com
Greater Good Realty is a boutique real estate brokerage located in Downtown San Diego, specializing in residential real estate. Greater Good Realty is focused on providing exceptional service to their clients, which include investors, first time homebuyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants.
This is Greater Good Realty’s fourth time in a row winning “Best Real Estate Office” in the Best of San Diego Downtown. Not only did Greater Good realty win the “Best of Real Estate Office” and “Best Property Management,” but founder David Stone also won “Best Real Estate Agent” in San Diego for the past four years. Greater Good Realty is highly recommended by their clients with their five-star reviews on Yelp, Zillow and Google. To learn more about Greater Good Realty and its mission of giving back to the community, check out their website or call them at 619-206-1551.
SILVER – Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
560 First Ave.
sothebysrealty.com
619-481-6300
SILVER – Berkshire Hathaway
890 W. Washington St.
bhhscalifornia.com
chrisfryson@bhhscal.com
Solar Energy
GOLD – Solar Energy San Diego
750 B St., Ste. 3300A
solarenergysandiego.org
619-400-3681
info@solarenergysandiego.org
SILVER – Coastal Home Improvement, Inc.
8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Ste. 800
coastalhomeinc.com
619-972-3681
info@coastalhomeinc.com
Tanning Salon
GOLD – The Tan Banana
1550 Front St., Sola Salon Studio #17
thetanbanana.com
619-354-4TAN
SILVER – Sunless Revolution
544 Sixth Ave.
sunless-revolution.com
800-482-1198
appointments@sunless-revolution.com
Tattoo / Piercing Studio
GOLD – Church of Steel
1433 University Ave., Ste. A
churchofsteel.com
619-232-5752
churchofsteel@hotmail.com
GOLD – Buju Tattoo
914 W. Washington St.
bujutattoo.com
619-866-6856
SILVER – Superfly Tattoo
439 Broadway
superflywesttattoo.com
619-234-3597
SILVER – Lucky’s Tattoo Parlor
1000 Broadway
luckystattoosd.com
619-615-0914
Veterinarian / Veterinary Hospital
GOLD – Amici Pet Hospital
2135 Columbia St.
amicipethospital.com
619-795-2400
info@amicipethospital.com
SILVER – VCA Animal Hospitals
633 Seventh Ave.
vcahospitals.com
619-230-1220
Waxing or Threading Salon
GOLD – Elixr Wax Bar
917 East St.
elixrwaxbar.com
619-980-9369
SILVER – Brazilia Skin Care
1606 State St.
braziliaskincare.com/little-italy
619-233-3387
Yoga Studio
GOLD – The Little Yoga Studio
702 Ash St.
littleyoga.studio
619-544-9642
owner@littleyoga.studio
SILVER – Ginseng Yoga
2985 Beech St.
ginsengsandiego.com
619-338-9642