By Christopher Gomez

We are so excited to welcome back our favorite summer events to our beautiful neighborhood. From the Wednesday Mercato, to the Little Italy Summer Film Festival and sipping on some spritzes at some of the best restaurants in the city, Little Italy is bound to have something for everyone this summer!

ArtWalk Little Italy Summer Series – Taking place at the Piazza della Famiglia and the adjacent block of W. Date Street, each one-day show will include thirty select artists exhibiting their stunning works of art. The event will run every other Sunday including August 22, September 5, and September 19 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., giving locals and visitors incredible opportunities to purchase one-of-a-kind art from local, national, and international artists in a variety of mediums.

Little Italy Summer Film Festival – Each year the Little Italy Association partners with Cinema Little Italy to show great Italian films (with subtitles) at the Amici Park Amphitheater, located at the corner of W. Date and State Streets. Grab a few snacks, bring a blanket and enjoy movies under the stars with friends and family. The Little Italy Summer Film Festival happens every Saturday night of the summer in the charming neighborhood. Starting July 17th running through September 18th! $10 donation accepted at door.

Little Italy Wednesday Mercato – We’re welcoming back the Little Italy Wednesday Mercato starting Wednesday, August 4th! Similar to the treasured Little Italy Mercato on Saturday, the year-round Little Italy Wednesday Mercato offers a selection of farm fresh produce, pastured eggs, poultry, meat, fish, baked goods, dips and spreads, yogurt and select local arts and crafts brought to the neighborhood by California farmers, fisherman and artisan foodmakers. The Little Italy Wednesday Mercato occupies three blocks on W. Date Street between Kettner Boulevard and State Street including the Piazza della Famiglia.

San Diego Padres Italian Heritage Nights – The Little Italy Association, Convivio and the Italian Cultural Center are proud to partner with the San Diego Padres for the 2021 Italian Heritage Nights on Friday, August 6th , Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th games vs the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tickets can be purchased from the Little Italy website and ticket holders will receive a limited-edition commemorative San Diego Padres Italian Heritage Night hat. A portion of the ticket will go back to support the non-profits; the Little Italy Association, Convivo and the Italian Community Center.

There’s nothing like enjoying the fresh summer air in Little Italy. Outdoor dining is still alive and thriving, so as you come down to some of your favorite events remember to stop by some of our local restaurants and shops as well. The food, drinks and ambiance are *chef’s kiss.* As our local businesses continue to deal with an employee shortage, please also remember to be patient and lead with love and kindness.

Can’t wait for you to enjoy Little Italy this summer! Ciao

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s District Manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.