More than half of the world’s population today, around 4.5 billion people, live in cities. The figures are expected to rise further up to 7 billion by the end of 2049. One can clearly conclude from these statistics that the majority of humanity will be dwelling in urban life in the near future. But, that is not the challenge.

As a lot of people start migrating to cities to live the utopian dream, it has been a holy grail for developers, planners, and governments to ensure cities are livable. According to the World Economic Forum, the best cities to live in are undoubtedly the ones having the following factors – lifestyle affordability, plenty of amenities, well-defined connectivity, rich culture, safety, and sustainability.

The debate about what makes a city livable goes on and on. It is a relative preference and varies from one person to another. While someone would love to have open green spaces, others might only look for better employment opportunities.

In this article, you will read the top factors urban dwellers prefer to describe a city as ‘truly livable.’

Abundant Green Space Matters

Having green spaces in cities is not just for regular reasons like to avoid global warming or boosting oxygen levels. Studies have shown greenery is a positive stimulus to the mental health of humans. Therefore, green space matters just like personal family space. Even the WHO (World Health Organization) highlights how green space is a crucial aspect of public well-being.

Even if developers and planners cannot afford to build projects where every family gets a garden balcony, at least they should ensure gardens, parks, sports fields, lakesides, or greens spaces are easily accessible to resident areas.

Accessibility and Equality Concerns

It makes one rethink all the possibilities a genuinely livable city can provide. Is it only about having access to proper accommodations, jobs, education, health care, green spaces, and community resources?

Well, in the truest sense, a good city will have inclusive opportunities for people regardless of sex, ethnicity, culture, race, religion, etc. In simple words, a livable city should be open to equality for everyone residing there.

The 2020 pandemic was an eye opener as it exacerbated inequalities in society. It showed how older people and people from minority communities faced the worst wrath due to negligence.

Vast Network of Public Transportation

The transport system of a place always has a significant impact on any society’s social and economic development. As a city is composed of multiple societies, one can conclude that having a vast public transport network is essential for a livable city. Public transport includes commute options through roadways, railways, airways, and waterways.

However, it must be noted that transportation should be easily accessible for everyone. If a city has many isolated regions where people need to walk long distances before accessing public transportation, it ranks bad as a livable city. An effective commute system is always a part of a healthy environment.

Wrapping Up

It is a challenge to find the best cities to live in, expecting to get all the features you read in the article. So, in practical terms, a truly livable city is one that goes closer to these points. Moreover, above everything, the affordability of a place is also a crucial factor.