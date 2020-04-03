Bankers Hill
Papas & Tacos M-F 9:30-8, weekend 9:30-6 Uber Eats
IMPERIAL HOUSE Tues-Sat 2-8 GrubHub
IL DANDY’S 11:30-3, 4:30-8:30 self-delivery
PURE PROJECT 11-6 online orders & pickup
EXTRAORDINARY DESSERTS M-F 9-8 weekend 10-8 Grub Hub & Postmates
JAMES COFFEE walku
JIMMY CARTERS everyday 8-8 Breakfast until 2:30
BASSAMS CAFE walkin only
GARDEN OF VEGAN everyday 8-4 GrubHub, Postmates, Uber Eats
WET STONE 11-7 postmates, grubhub
MIA TRATTORIA, third party delivery
EVOLUTION
DONNA JEANS, 2-8 Postmates, Uber, Eats
BI RITE MARKET everyday 9-11
THE MARKET PLACE
ROYAL FOOD MART, GrubHub
Gaslamp
BANDAR RESTAURANT
845 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
bandarrestaurant.com, (619) 238-0101
Open for: takeout; curbside delivery; delivery via PostMates and UberEats
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
BERKELEY PIZZA
539 Island Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
berkeleypizza.net, (619) 937-0808
Open for: take-out; delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
BRIAN’S 24
828 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
brians24.com, (619) 702-8410
Open for: take-out, curbside-pickup, delivery via Uber Eats
Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
BUCA DI BEPPO
705 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
bucadibeppo.com, (619) 233-7272
Open for: take-out
Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
BURGER LOUNGE
burgerlounge.com, (619) 955-5727
Open for: take-out, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
CAFÉ 21
802 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA. 92101
café-21.com, (619) 252-5974
Open for: take-out
Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
CINE CAFÉ
412 K St., San Diego, CA 92101
cinecafesandiego.com, (619) 595-1929
Open for: take-out, in store shopping
Hours: 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.
FLEMING’S PRIME STEAKHOUSE & WINE BAR
380 K St., San Diego, CA 92101
flemingssteakhouse.com, (619) 237-1155
Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
FOGO DE CHÃO
668 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
fogodechao.com, (619) 338-0500
Open for: take-out, to-go butcher meats, curbside pick-up
Hours: Sun. – Thurs., 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Fri. – Sat., 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
GASLAMP BBQ
524 Island Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
gaslampbbq.com, (619) 696-6996
Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery via DoorDash
Hours: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.
GASLAMP BURGER
738 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
gaslampburger.com, (619) 255-1839
Open for: take-out; delivery via GrubHub, Seamless, PostMates and DoorDash
Hours: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.
GASLAMP PIZZA
505 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
gaslamppizza.com, (619) 231-7542
Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, doordash
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.
IKE’S PLACE
542 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
loveandsandwiches.com, (619) 255-2562
Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, doordash
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
LE PARFAIT PARIS
555 G St., San Diego, CA 92101
leparfaitparis.com, (619) 245-4457
Open for: takeout, curbside pickup, delivery via PostMates
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Offer: Order one dessert, get second dessert (of equal/lesser value) free
MARYJANE’S
207 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
hardrockhotelsd.com/maryjanes, (619) 764-6950
Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up
Hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
MATTARELLO COOKING LAB
518 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
mattarellocooking.com, (858) 717-0173
Open for: take-out, delivery, curbside pick-up
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
METL BAR & RESTAURANT
748 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
metlsd.com, (619) 546-6424
Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Offer: free meals for hospitality industry employees (visit site for details)
MEZE GREEK FUSION
345 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
gaslampmeze.com, (619) 550-1600
Open for: take-out; curbside pick-up; delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, PostMates
Hours: Thu. – Sat., 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Offers: Family Packs for 2-4 people or more (available for takeout only, not delivery); 20-percent off a la carte menu items; free delivery for orders of $100 or more (within one-mile radius); free $20 gift card per $100 purchase, to be used when Meze reopens (no other/previous promotions or discounts accepted at this time)
MORTON’S THE STEAKHOUSE
285 J St., San Diego, CA 92101
mortons.com, (619) 696-3369
Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Offers: 50 percent off beer and wine with food order
NEW LEAF RESTAURANT (INSIDE HILTON)
401 K St., San Diego, CA 92101
hilton.com, (619) 231-4040
Open for: take-out
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
NEW YORK PIZZA
954 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 236-9006
Open for: take-out
Hours: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
OPERACAFFE
835 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
operacaffe.com, (619) 234-6538
Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery via Uber Eats
Hours: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.
PIZZA ON FIFTH
734 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
pizzaon5th.com, (619) 231-7582
Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, DoorDash, GrubHub, Seamless and Slicelife
Hours: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m.
PUSHKIN RUSSIAN RESTAURANT
750 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
pushkinrestaurantsd.com, (619) 496-1908
Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Offers: 20-percent off all orders
ROYAL INDIA
329 Market St., San Diego, CA 92101
royalindia.com, (619) 252-6800
Open for: take-out; delivery via UberEats, GrubHub
Hours: Fri. – Sun., 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
SAB LAI KITCHEN
500 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
sablaithaikitchen.com, (619) 232-1801
Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.
SADAF
828 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
sandiegosadaf.com, (619) 338-0008
Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
SALTWATER
565 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
saltwatersandiego.com, (619) 255-1839
Open for: first responders receive a free meal from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (through 3/22/20, with valid ID)
SERRANO’S STREET TACOS AND BAR
624 E. St., San Diego, CA 92101
serranostacossd.com, (619) 795-1930
Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery
Hours: Mon. – Sat., 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Offers: Full menu (and cocktails) available
SPILL THE BEANS
555 Market St., San Diego, CA 92101
spillthebeanssd.com, (619) 233-3836
Open for: pick-up or delivery
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
STK STEAKHOUSE
600 F St., San Diego, CA 92101
stksteakhouse.com, (619) 354-5988
Open for: pick-up, curbside pick-up, delivery via PostMates
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
TACOS EL CABRON
532 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA. 92101
tacoselcabronsd.com, (619) 501-7752
Open for: take-out; curbside pick-up; delivery via Seamless, Doordash, GrubHub and PostMates
Hours: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
THE BROKEN YOLK CAFÉ
355 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
thebrokenyolkcafe.com, (858) 342-6833
Open for: delivery, pick-up, curbside pick-up
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
THE OCEANAIRE
400 J St., San Diego, CA 92101
theoceanaire.com, (619) 858-2277
Open for: curbside pick-up, delivery
Offers: 10-percent off on any take-out order
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
THE POKE CO.
423 F St., San Diego, CA 92101
thepokeco.com, (619) 546-7663
Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sat./Sun., closed (for now)
THE SMOKING GUN
555 Market St., San Diego, CA 92101
thesmokinggunsd.com, (619) 233-3836
Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery via Doordash and PostMates
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
THE WESTGATE ROOM
1055 Second Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
westgatehotel.com, (619) 238-1818
Open for: curbside take-out
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 6:30 – 11 a.m. (breakfast); 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (dinner)
TONY’S PIZZA
433 E St., San Diego, CA 92101
tonyspizzasandiego.com, (619) 431-5600
Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
TROPICAL SAVOR
729 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
tropicalsavorbarandgrill.com, (619) 228-9385
Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
URBAN INDIA
750 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
urbanindiasd.com, (619) 238-8380
Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub
Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Hillcrest
RB SUSHI, order on their website at rbsuhi.com.
Little Italy
AMBROGIO15
550 West Date Street
619 450 6839
Hours: Sun. / 11am-10pm, Mon.-Thu. / 11am-10pm, Fri.-Sat. / 11am-11pm
Options: Pick-up, In-House Delivery & 3rd-Party Delivery
BALLAST POINT TASTING ROOM & KITCHEN RESTAURANT
2215 India Street
619 255 7213
Hours: Sun.-Thu. / 11am-11pm, Fri.-Sat. / 11am-12am
Options: Take-Out
BENCOTTO + MONELLO
750 West Fir. Street
619 501 0030
Hours: All Week / 3:00pm-8:00pm
Option: Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery
BUON APPETITO RESTAURANT
1609 India Street
619 238 9880
Option: Take-Out & Curb-Side
BURGER LOUNGE
1608 India Street
613 237 7878
Hours: All Week / 10:30am-10pm
Options: Take-Out, In-House Delivery
CAFÉ GRATITUDE
1980 Kettner Boulevard
619 736 5077
Hours: All Week / 8am-10pm
Options: 3rd-Party Delivery, Pick-Up
CAFFE ITALIA
1704 India Street
619 234 6767
Hours: All Week / 7:00am-9:00pm
Option: Pick-Up
CIVICO 1845
1845 India Street
619 431 5990
Hours: All Week / 11:30am-3:00pm & 4:30pm-8:00pm
Option: In-House Delivery
CLOAK & PETAL
1953 India Street
619 501 5505
Hours: All Week / 4pm-8pm
Options: Take-Out, Pick-Up
CRACK SHACK
2266 Kettner Bulevard
619 795 3299
Hours: All Week / 11:00am-8:00pm
Option: Take-Out & Curb-Side
DAVANTI ENOTECA
1655 India Street
619 237 9606
Hours: All Week / 3:00pm-8:00pm
Option: Pick-Up, Curb-Side, & 3rd-Party Delivery
DEVIL’S DOZEN
2001 Kettner Boulevard
619 780 0914
Hours: All Week / 9:00am-1:00pm
Option: Pick-Up
EXTRAORDINARY DESSERTS
1430 Union Street
619 294 7001
Hours: All Week / 10:00am-8:00pm
Option: Pick-Up, Curb-Side, & 3rd-Party Delivery
FLIPPIS PIZZA GROTTO
1747 India Street
232 5094
Hours: All Week / 11am-9pm
Options: Pick-Up / 3rd Party Delivery
GLASSDOOR RESTAURANT
1805 Columbia Street
619 564 3755
Hours: All Week / 6:30am-9:00am and 5:00pm-9:00pm
Option: Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery
GRAZE BY SAM
555 W. Date Street
619 269 0335
Hours: All Week / 11:30am-8:00pm
Option: Pick-Up
HARBOR BREAKFAST
1502 India Street
619 450 7926
Hours: All Week / 7am-2pm
Options: Take out
ISOLA PIZZA BAR
1526 India Street
619 255 4230
Hours: Wed.-Sun. / 4pm-8:30pm
Options: Pick-Up, 3rd-Party Delivery
JAMES COFFEE CO.
2355 India Street
619 756 7770
Hours: All Week / 7:00am-6:00pm
Option: Pick-Up
THE KEBAB SHOP
303 W Beech Street
619 550 5481
Hours: All Week 10:30am-9pm
Options: Order Online Pick-Up
KETTNER EXCHANGE
2001 Kettner Boulevard
619 255 2001
Hours: All Week / 1:00pm-9:00pm
Option: Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery
LANDINI’S PIZZERIA
1827 India Street
619 238 3502
Hours: Mon.-Wed. / 11:00am-11:00pm, Thu. & Sun. / 11:00am-1:00am, and Fri. & Sat. / 11:00am-2:00am
Options: Pick-Up, Curb-Side, In-House Delivery & 3rd-Party Delivery
MARKET BY BUON APPETITO
1605 India Street
619 237 1335
Hours: All Week / 8:00am-8:00pm
Option: Pick-Up
MONA LISA ITALIAN FOODS
2061 India Street
619 234 4893
Deli Hours: Sun.-Thu. / 9:00am-10:00pm, and Fri. & Sat. / 9:00am-11:00pm
Restaurant Hours: Sun. / Noon-8:30pm, Mon.-Thu. / 11:00am-8:30pm, and Fri. & Sat. / 11:00am-9:30pm
Option: Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery
NAPIZZA
1702 India Street
619 696 0802
Hours:
Option: Pick-Up, Curb-Side, & 3rd-Party Delivery
PAPPALECCO
1602 State Street
619 238 4590
Hours: All Week / 7:00am-7:00pm
Option: Take-Out & 3rd-Party Delivery
PETRINI’S
610 West Ashe Street
619 595 0322
Hours: All Week / 11:30am-2pm & 5:30pm-8pm
Options: Take-Out, 3rd-Party Delivery
PRINCESS PUB & GRILLE
1665 India Street
619 702 3021
Hours: All Week / 11am-3pm
Options: Take-Out
PUERTO LA BOCA ARGENTINIAN RESTAURANT
2060 India Street
619 234 4900
Hours: All Week / 11:30am-8:30pm
Option: Pick-Up
QUEENSTOWN PUBLIC HOUSE
1557 Columbia Street
619 546 0444
Hours: All Week / 11:00am-8:00pm
Option: Pick-Up, Curb-Side, & 3rd-Party Delivery
RISTORANTE ILLANDO
1825 India Street
619 238 3502
Hours: Sun.-Thu. / Noon-10:00pm & Fri.-Sat. / Noon-11:00pm
Options: Take-Out & 3rd-Party Delivery
SALT & STRAW
1670 India Street
619 542-9394
Hours: All Week / 3:00pm-10:00pm
Option: Pint Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery. Accepting Card Payment Only
SHAKE SHACK
2008 India Street
619 331 3958
Hours: Sun.-Thu. / 11:00am-10:00pm, and Fri. & Sat. / 11:00am-11:00pm
Option: Take-Out & 3rd-Party Delivery
SOLUNTO
1643 India Street
619 255 7826
Hours: All Week / 11:30am-8:00pm
Option: Pick-Up
SORRENTO
1646 India Street
619 546 0365
Hours: All Week / 3pm-9pm
Options: Pick-Up
UNDERBELLY
750 West Fir Street
619 269 4626
Hours: All Week / 11:30am-midnight
Options: Take-Out
WICKED MAINE LOBSTER
550 W. Date Street, Ste. B
619 888 7339
Hours: All Week / 11:30am-8:00pm
Option: Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery
VINO CARTA
2161 India Street
619 564 6589
Hours: All-Week / Noon-9:00pm
Option: Pick-Up, Curbside, In-House Delivery & 3rd-Party Delivery
ZINQUÉ
Zinque is also offering groceries, including eggs, avocados and more that customers can order online and pick up. 2101 Kettner Boulevard
619 915 6172
Hours: Sun.-Thu. / 7:00am-Midnight and Fri. & Sat. / 7:00am-2:00am
Option: Pick-Up & 3rd Party Delivery
Mission Hills
On Goldfinch and West Washington
Meshuggah Shack, coffee, tea, and more to go
Lefty’s Pizza, though they have much more than pizza, and are open daily from around lunchtime.
Harley Gray, open Th/F/Sa/Sun.
Grab n Go Subs, open daily
Venissimo, open daily 10:00-3:00 for charcuterie and cheese
The Red Door, open daily beginning at 4:00 for take out dinner. Chef Luciano’s parents are elderly and live in Milan and are sheltered in place. So, he is committed to staying open as long as he is able. I see his posts and it seems he offers a limited dinner option which looks delicious.
Fiore’s Pizza, open for take-out
Donut Star, open for take-out (why not enjoy donuts for breakfast?)
Lazy Acres and Vons both have prepared meal offerings to take-out.
Sushi Deli 1 is open daily from lunch until about 8:00 p.m. offering take-out sushi and much more.
Toma Sol has been offering take-out dinners such as stew.
On Fort Stockton Drive
Ibis Market, offering Mediterranean food and sandwiches for take-out (Low-fat and low-sodium Mediterranean things such as dolmas, hummus, falafels, Greek-style salads, roasted chicken.)
On India Street
Pizza e Birra, though they offer much more than pizza ad beer
Regal Beagle, selling beer in sealed containers and various foods to-go daily until 9:00PM
El Indio, offering full menu for take-out
Shakespeare Pub and Grille, offering nightly dinners to take-out (call ahead to order)
Shakespeare’s Corner Shoppe, offering British meals and goods for take-out, delivery, and snail mail
Rubicon Deli, offering full menu for take-out
Saffron, offering abbreviated take-out menu
Karina’s Ceviches and More, offering full menu for take-out
Gelato Vero Caffe, open daily for take-out and home delivery
On West Lewis
Lewis Fay, they have gourmet food items, cookbooks, pasta machines and more for curbside pick up
Mission Hills Liquor, offering Sandwiches and more
North Park/City Heights along El Cajon Blvd.
BUDGET MEALS:
Chicken Pie Shop – 2633 El Cajon Blvd (619) 295-0156
When you spend at least $5, you get a kids meal free! Pick-up or delivery is available with Ubereats, Postmates or Grubhub.
Flavors of East Africa – 2322 El Cajon Blvd (619) 955-8778
They are offering 30% off their menu for pick-up. Give the “Safari Grilled Chicken” a try for $10.50 with the 30% discount, or a farmers market plate for $9! Pick-up or delivery is available with Ubereats, Postmates or Grubhub.
Crispy Fried Chicken – 4919 El Cajon Blvd (619) 582-3938
7.99 party wing specials (5 wings, bbq, buffalo and dry rub) + 2 side orders! Pick-up or delivery is available with GrubHub, Doordash, Postmates or Ubereats.
Etna Pizza – 4427 El Cajon Blvd (619) 280-1877
They’re waiving their delivery fee for all senior citizens and offering family deals, such as a medium pizza, small house salad or Cesar salad, and 2-liter drink for $22.95. Pick-up or delivery available with UberEats, Postmates, Doordash, GrubHub or Eat Street Delivery.
Mihn Ky – 4644 El Cajon Blvd (619) 283-4180 *closing time, 7:30 PM*
We suggest the combination wonton egg noodle soup for $7.25 – it’s plenty for two!
Pick-up or delivery is available with GrubHub, Doordash, Postmates.
Thanh Tinh Chay – 4591 El Cajon Blvd (619) 255-0134 *9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, closed Wednesday’s*
Try Banh Mi for $3. It comes with pickled veggies and delicious mock pork. Don’t forget crispy egg rolls for $.50 each. All other plates are around $5.
Pick-up only @ San Diego, California
PIZZA TO GO:
Pizza delivery is exactly what is going to get us through this isolated weekend at home, and will definitely keep the kids happy. Support your local favorites on The Boulevard, which have always had all the best options for pick-up and delivery from old school favorites like Venice and Etnas, to Luigi’s classic NY pizza, and for those of you who have experienced the wonders of Napoletano style, Pizzeria Bruno is on point!
PIZZERIA LUIGI
2121 El Cajon Blvd
(619) 294-9417
Opening Hours: 12:00 – 8:00 PM Daily
Pick-up and delivery
Doordash
PIZZERIA BRUNO NAPOLETANO
4207 Park Blvd
(619) 260-1311
Opening Hours: 4:30PM – 8:00PM, Wed – Sun
Pick-up and delivery
Doordash, Postmates
ETNA PIZZA
4427 El Cajon Blvd
(619) 280-1877
Opening hours: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Daily
Curbside pick-up and delivery
Etna Delivery, UberEats, Postmates, Doordash, GrubHub, Eat Street Delivery
They’re offering family specials and waiving delivery fees for senior citizens
VENICE PIZZA
3333 El Cajon Blvd
(619) 283-2333
Opening hours: 11 AM – 8 PM Daily
Curbside pick-up and delivery
*ALSO – MAMA’S LEBANESE BAKERY
4237 Alabama St, San Diego, CA 92104
GrubHub
North Park Around 30th Street
TWIST
Open usual hours for take-out only. Delivery available via DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, or GrubHub 619-260-1813
UNDERBELLY
Take-out only | 619.487.9909
URBN PIZZA
12pm-10pm Daily | Takeout and Postmates Delivery | 619-255-7300
WORKING CLASS
9am-9pm Daily | Takeout, UberEats, Doordash & Postmates | 619-642-0114
SWAMI’S CAFE
Phone and takeout orders, delivery (GrubHub and Doordash) | 619-269-3797
THE TACO STAND
Open usual hours for take-out only. | 619-795-8797
THAI TIME NORTH PARK
Open for take-out and delivery through Postmates and Doordash. | 619-282-1060
TORONADO
Open for pick-up; must sign-up for a time slot to come pick up. Click here to sign up. | 619-282-1060
TRIBUTE PIZZA
Monday – Saturday 1pm-8pm + Sunday 1pm-7pm | Takeout and delivery 619-450-4504
THE SMOKING GOAT
Curbside Pickup & Delivery | Online Ordering www.toasttab.com/the-smoking-goat/
SOI 30TH NORTH PARK THAI EATERY
Regular Hours | Takeout and delivery apps (Postsmates, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and Doordash) | 619-892-7300
STREET SIDE THAI
11am – 9pm | Take out and delivery | 619-228-9208
STREETCAR MERCHANTS
11:30am – 9pm | Curbside pickup, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEATS, DoorDash, & Seamless | 629-546-9010
SUBTERRANEAN COFFEE
7am-4pm | Takeout and delivery | Call or text or Text 619-259-9596. Serving all of San Diego, Chula Vista and North county| Grubhub, self delivery, and curbside service
SAGUARO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Open for drive-thru and take-out orders; also offering delivery through Uber Eats & DoorDash: 6am- 12am. | 619-291-7746
SECOND CHANCE BEER CO.
To-go and delivery | 619-487-1470
SHANK & BONE
Daily 12-8pm | Take-out only | 619-458-9085
SIAMO NAPOLI
Monday-Sunday 4pm-9:30pm | 619-310-6981
SICILLIAN THING PIZZA
Open for take-out and delivery | 619-282-3000
Sipz
Open for take-out everyday 4-9pm | 619-795-2889
PANCHITAS KITCHED AND BAKERY
OPEN for Take-Out from front door or Drive-thru, call in orders welcome | Monday – Saturday 7am – 9pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm | 619-255-5498
PARABOLA COFFEE ROASTING CO.
To-go beverages only | Free delivery on coffee beans to our San Diego neighbors| 760-587-9086
PETE’S SEAFOOD AND SANDWICH
11am-8pm | Takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup 619-255-8940
POKI ONE N HALF
Monday-Sunday 11am – 9pm | Online ordering; carry-out, pick-up, delivery; DoorDash, ChowNow | (619) 497-0697
RANCHO’S COCINA
Mon- Fri: 12pm- 9pm; Sat & Sun 10am- 9pm | (619) 574-1288
RIP CURRENT BREWING CO.
Open for To-Go sales | 619-793-4777
MODERN TIMES BEER CO
12pm-6pm | Beer to-go and beer shipments
MR. MOTO PIZZA HOUSE
Carry-out and delivery only | (619) 642-0788
NORTH PARK BEER CO.
12:30pm-7:30pm | Pickup, delivery, and shipping on cans, crowlers, and growlers (619) 255-2946
NORTH PARK DINER
7AM-9PM | Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner all day | Get it to-go Breakfast (619) 294-3804
NORTH SIDE SHACK
8am – 5pm | Phone in and pay for you order only | Delivery Options Coming Soon | 619-539-7712
ORIGINAL 40 BREWING
1pm – 6:30pm | Food & Beer for pickup only | 619-255-7380
HOLSEM COFFEE
Open for Takeaway, Curbside Pickup and local delivery. Click here to order online
HOLY MATCHA
9AM to 5PM | Carry-out orders, Postmates, Uber Eats
LEFTY’S CHICAGO PIZZARIA
12pm-8pm | Takeout and Delivery | (619) 295-1720
LOUISIANA PURCHASE
Tuesday – Sunday 12pm-8pm | DoorDash and Carry Out | 619-255-8278
LUCHA LIBRE GOURMET TACO SHOP
11am – 9pm | Carry-out, Uber Eats, Doordash, GrubHub, and Postmates | 619-487-1520
MIKE HESS BREWING
Everyday 12-8 PM | Cans, growlers, kegs, and merch available for takeout (please call 10 minutes ahead) | 619-255-7136
EL COMAL ANTOJITOS BAR & GRILL
Open regular business hours | Takeout Only | 619-294-8292
FAT BOY’S DELI & SPIRITS
Takeout and Delivery on DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, & Postmates | 619-683-3902
FIGARO DESSERTS
Takeout and Delivery on UberEats, Postmates, & Grubhub 619-241-2976
FLORENCE RISTORANTE PIZZA
*10% off online orders 619-325-7499
THE FRIENDLY
Open for take-out only at the University location 619-892-7840
GOLDEN DONUT
5am – 8pm | Takeout only
COMMUNAL COFFEE
Open 8AM to 3PM | To Go Drinks
CRAFT HOUSE
Our new hours will be: Tues – Thursday 2pm -8pm; Friday – Saturday 12pm -8pm; Sunday 12pm – 6pm (until further notice) *30% off all phone & take-out orders | (619) 255-1151
CORI PASTIFICIO TRATTORIA
Open 4pm- 8:30pm; delivery available on Grubhub
DARK HORSE COFFEE
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8am-12pm | Whole bean coffee pick-ups | 619-344-6962
DEJA BREW LOUNGE
7:30am – 3pm | Takeout Only | 619-230-5224
DUNEDIN
11am-8pm | Pickup & Delivery | (619) 255-8566
BREAKFAST REPUBLIC
Open daily 7am – 3pm | Walk-in & Call-in orders | 619-642-0299
CAFFE CALABRIA
7am-8pm | Coffee + Pizza for takeout (pizza starts at 11am) |619-683-7787
CALIFORNIA TAPROOM
2pm-8pm |Take Out Only | Purchase of 2+ pretzels – 10% off | 619-230-5353
CITY TACOS
Free community inspired meal for all City Tacos staff and their families as well as extend the meal to all City Tacos fans on March 24th from 12p – 8 pm with donation based pick-up orders from the North Park location
CLASSIC ROCK SANDWICH SHOPPE
Tuesday-Sunday 11:30am-5pm | Pickup, Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub | 619-692-1969
CRAZEE BURGER
To-go orders 619-282-6044 | Postmates or take-in app for ordering
ATYPICAL WAFFLE
Tuesday-Sunday 8am – 1pm | Online ordering; carry-out; Postmates | 619-806-0345
BAR PINK
Friday & Saturday 7pm-9pm | Cans & bottles to-go | 619-564-7194
THE BARBECUE PIT
Open for take out. | (619) 298-2400
BELGIAN BEER & WAFFLE
8am – 8pm for pick-up orders | 619-310-5716
BIVOUAC CIDER
4pm-7pm | Food & Cider to-go 619-725-0844
BOTTLECRAFT NORTH PARK
12pm – 9pm | Call-in orders, curbside service, and Postmates orders. 619-501-1177
619 SPIRITS
619.269.2757 |To-go bottles (limit 3) | Take out & Delivery at www.619spirits.com
we’re offering 20% off all take-out orders until the dine-in ban is lifted. And to help you enjoy great cocktails once you get back home, we’re selling our award winning bottles of 619 Vodka (all flavors) for just $19 each (normally $30. Limit 3 per person per day.)
ABURI SUSHI
Happy hour to-go: everyday, 4pm- 7pm | 619-892-7210
Old Town
Tahona in Old Town has shifted to offer a takeout and delivery menu of food and drink items daily from 12 to 8 p.m.
